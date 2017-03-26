Bruce Allen insists Kirk Cousins will be the Washington quarterback in 2017

For a team in a town known for politicians who speak in absolutes that are often absolutely untrue, take this for whatever you will: Washington president Bruce Allen insists that Kirk Cousins will be the team’s quarterback in 2017.
“That’s why we franchised him,” Allen told CSN Mid-Atlantic.
“I can’t keep up with the rumors,” Allen added. “Kirk and I have talked almost a dozen times this offseason, and we get to laugh when we hear these different rumors. We haven’t talked to anyone.”
The fact that they haven’t talked to anyone doesn’t mean they won’t, especially with the entire NFL gathered in Arizona for the annual league meetings.
“Our goal from the beginning has been long-term [contract],” Allen said. “I’m still hopeful and confident we’ll do it.”
Of course, that depends on what the definition of “the beginning” is. At the beginning of Cousins’ initial contract year, Washington didn’t want to talk. At the beginning of when they decided to engage Cousins, it was too little and too late to avoid the franchise tag launch sequence. At the beginning of the franchise tag period in 2016, Washington didn’t want to fully guarantee two years of the tag (i.e., $19.95 million plus $23.94 million) at signing. At the beginning of the dance this year, it likely will take the 2017 franchise tag ($23.94 million) and the 2018 transition tag (a 20-percent increase over this year’s pay, or $28.73 million), fully guaranteed at signing to get a long-term deal done.
Otherwise, Cousins can play out the season, pocketing two years of tag money and forcing Washington to decide whether to use the right-of-first-refusal-but-no-compensation transition tag in 2018 or the franchise tag for a third time, at a 44-percent increase (by rule) over this year’s amount. That approach would cost Washington $34.47 million next year, running Cousins’ three-year haul to $78.36 million.
Or they could entertain trading him now, getting 2017 draft-pick compensation and/or players in return and freeing up $23.94 million in cash and cap space and avoiding the likelihood that he walks away next year with only a 2019 compensatory draft pick in return.
But they insist they aren’t entertaining trading him now, which could be code for, “We don’t want to see desperate to trade him or we won’t get as much as we could.”
Of course he is. Why wouldn’t he be?
According to “rumors”, Tony Romo has been cut; He’s been a Bronco, and a Texan already. Jimmy G is a Cleveland Brown. Malcolm Butler is a Saint. Need I go on???????
Man the Redskins are my team but they need to make number 2 or get the heck off the pot.
We ALWAYS seem to value other teams’ players more than ours. I thought that was changing when they signed Trent to his big contract but alas…..
They should have already signed him. The longer they wait, the more it’s going to cost. There are NO better options this year or next, or probably after that either. Pay the man
ahh jeezz…. It’s tough being a skins fan….
Any team trading for him would need to have a contract agreement in place with him that would be framed around similar numbers on top of what they would have to give up…. for Kirk Cousins, a slightly above average QB.
Everyone makes fun of the Redskins but they’re the best thing going in Washington these days. Yes, the bar is set low.
Is Kirk Cousins worth 24 million per year with 65-80 million guaranteed?
Could he constantly put up good numbers without a clean pocket to throw from? Without a great receiving corps gaining YAC? I think not. 20 mil per with 55 guaranteed is plenty.