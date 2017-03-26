Franco Harris: I have no pain, but if I ever do I’ll use marijuana

Franco Harris played in the NFL into his mid-30s, carried the ball more than 3,000 times, and often lined up as a blocking fullback on plays when he didn’t get the ball. He also played in an era of full-contact practices that would make today’s players weep. Throw in his status as a three-year starter at Penn State and his high school football career, and it’s safe to say he was in tens of thousands of collisions on the football field.
And he has something surprising to say: At age 67, he feels fine, mentally and physically.
“Even during my playing days, I really didn’t have to do anything with pain management,” Harris told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’ve never had any long-term pain. I’ve been pretty lucky all the way back to high school. I’m even more amazed that at 67 I’m not dealing with more issues.”
But Harris knows the time may come when an old football injury — or just age — catches up with him. And as a result, he’s become an advocate for marijuana as a safer painkiller than opioids.
“I will tell you this, if it ever comes to a point where I do need pain management, I’d feel very lucky and happy now that we have medicinal marijuana in Pennsylvania,” Harris said.
Harris is urging the NFL to take marijuana off its banned substance list and allow players to use it if prescribed by a doctor, which is now legal in most states.
“The NFL is reviewing its position on medical marijuana,” Harris said. “They’re really reviewing their whole pain management regimen and how those things are handled, but if you don’t mind me giving you my personal feeling, I feel in any state that has approved medical marijuana, the league should remove medical marijuana from being a banned substance. I feel that recreational marijuana should be a banned substance in the NFL, but medical marijuana has a different composition.”
As the NFL continues to face criticism over widespread use of painkillers distributed by team doctors, it’s surprising that the league hasn’t been more willing to consider permitting medical marijuana. Players like Harris speaking out may change that.
He never has to worry about CTE, he always ran out of bounds…..ask Jack Tatum……
I remember when Franco played, he was criticized for typically running out of bounds rather than lowering his head and shoulders and fighting for an extra yard like Earl Campbell, Walter Payton, Larry Csonka and many others used to do back in the 70’s. looks like Franco knew what he was doing. Glad to hear he is doing well!
Noooo, Franco! Vicodin is the way to go! They give you a good buzz and you don’t have to worry about the smell. Doctors hand those out like candy. They must be OK.
Dudes…he always ran out of bounds!
Franco, I still see you still are the outstanding role model that you have always been.
An ex, almost 70 year old former player advocating for the use of medical marijuana for pain treatment 30 years after he last played is one thing. A 20 something player with maturity issues making millions of dollars while, under constant pressure to perform is something else. Marijuana will help with pain, but not like an opioid will. It won’t be a one or the other proposition. Instead there will be players who begin abusing both.
Tatum is in the ground with one ring that resulted in part from a game Franco (and Bleier) couldn’t play in. Tatum’s name doesn’t ever come up for enshrinement in Canton. Tatum spent his abbreviated life bitter and complaining.
Meanwhile, Franco is Pro Football Hall of Famer that is still loving life with 4 Super Bowl rings. Franco continues to spend his life with an acute mind and a sense of humor.
Who would you rather be?
average visit at a “traveling” medical marijuana doctor in Montana is just over one and one half minutes. Real easy to diagnose that medical need. Every player under thirty will need it badly.
That would be difficult. ‘The assassin’ passed in 2010.
Things like this should be between a patient and their doctor, but advocates for big government control are everywhere. Often times, believe it or not, they’re from people who consider themselves conservatives, who generally say they’re in favor of smaller government. I guess we like to tell other people what to do with their lives, but we hate it when others want to control our lives.
There’s nothing like the brain damage that marijuana use brings. Don’t worry. You potheads will never notice it. It also deadens the conscience. You can be the rottenest person but getting high regularly allows you to feel good about yourself. The worst people I’ve ever known were potheads.
lingsun54 says:
Mar 26, 2017 12:56 PM
There’s nothing like the brain damage that marijuana use brings. Don’t worry. You potheads will never notice it. It also deadens the conscience. You can be the rottenest person but getting high regularly allows you to feel good about yourself. The worst people I’ve ever known were potheads.
Please provide something with some scientific evidence of your claims because there are many universities saying the exact opposite.