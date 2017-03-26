John Elway, Jerry Jones haven’t talked about Tony Romo

Posted by Mike Florio on March 26, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Although the annual meetings technically began Sunday in Arizona, plenty of league personnel already have been here working on plenty of things via plenty of meetings discussing plenty of topics.

During the time that Broncos G.M. John Elway and Cowboys owner/G.M. Jerry Jones spent together, however, one specific subject has not been broached.

“We’ve been here all week and [Tony Romo’s] name never came up,’’ Elway said Sunday, via Mike Klis of 9news.com.

Many have assumed that Jones, who is believed to have told Romo on March 8 that he’d be released before changing his mind, wanted to delay the move until at least the league meetings, given the possibility of a trade offer. The Broncos seemed to be poised to make a run at Romo when it appeared he’d be released; they’ve sent strong and consistent signals that they won’t trade for him.

The Texans have done the same, but the current thinking is that, if any team blinks and makes an offer to the Cowboys, it will be the Texans.

Then there’s the possibility that Jones doesn’t want Romo to play for the Texans. At this point, Jones may prefer to see Romo retire to broadcasting. That way, Romo would never do what Peyton Manning did after the Colts moved on from him — thrive elsewhere and win a Super Bowl.