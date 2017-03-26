Lions RB Theo Riddick had surgery to both wrists

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 26, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

Theo Riddick, one of the NFL’s premier passing-game backs, is usually mindful of his hands.

This off-season, the attention is on his wrists.

The Lions veteran underwent surgery to both wrists following his December placement on injured reserve. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Riddick is expected to be ready for organized team activities, which begin in May.

Ability is less the issue in the Lions’ backfield.

Durability is.

Between ankle and wrist ailments, Riddick missed six games in 2016. He still finished with 53 receptions for 371 yards and five touchdowns while adding a career-high 357 rushing yards and a score. Ameer Abdullah suffered a Week 2 foot injury that ended his season. He also is expected to be ready for OTAs.

No Lions player gained more than 70 rushing yards in a single game last season.

Birkett postulated the team “could look to add a running back high in April’s draft or sign an aging veteran as insurance.” The April 27-29 draft is widely viewed to be well stocked at the position.