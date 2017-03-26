 Skip to content

Michael Irvin: Ezekiel Elliott has to learn how big being a Cowboy is

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 26, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT
Getty Images

Hall of Fame Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin thinks there’s a special kind of scrutiny that comes with being a star player on the Dallas Cowboys, and Ezekiel Elliott needs to learn that.

Irvin said on KRLD that Elliott has to understand that the kind of attention he got as a star player in college will be dwarfed by the attention he’s getting now that he’s a star player in Dallas. Irvin said the incident in which Elliott pulled a woman’s top down in public demonstrated a kind of immaturity that isn’t acceptable for a Cowboys star.

“Not to ever make an excuse for anybody, but he’s a young guy,” Irvin said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And I don’t mind a guy having fun and all of that. But I need him to understand the enormity of everything surrounding him. I know Ohio State is huge, but the Dallas Cowboys are something different. Everything you do, anything you do . . . that’s going to get out, that’s going to be a story. And you have to try to stay away from that. As I was watching it, I remember when I first saw it . . . I checked my calendar. Is this Mardi Gras? When you watch it, you can see the wheels turning in his head . . . don’t do it; don’t do it. But he does it. He just has to be careful, man.”

Irvin had plenty of his own off-field problems during his time as a Cowboy, so some would say he has no standing to criticize Elliott. But perhaps Irvin is uniquely qualified to understand why Elliott needs to clean up his off-field act. There’s a perception around Elliott that he needs to grow up, and Irvin is only the latest to say so.

Permalink 35 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
35 Responses to “Michael Irvin: Ezekiel Elliott has to learn how big being a Cowboy is”
  1. dontstabmeray says: Mar 26, 2017 11:13 AM

    Says the crackhead

  2. jag1959 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:14 AM

    If camera phones and social media existed when Irvin was in his heyday no one would even remember his name now.

  3. bannedfromchoirpractice says: Mar 26, 2017 11:17 AM

    Pulling a woman’s top down in public isn’t acceptable as a Cowboys star? When did Irvin become such a scholar in philosophy?

  4. packmangamble says: Mar 26, 2017 11:17 AM

    Pot meet kettle!

  5. trentdilfer08 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:17 AM

    Irvin said the incident in which Elliott pulled a woman’s top down in public demonstrated a kind of immaturity that isn’t acceptable for a Cowboys star.

    LOL like Mikey is one to talk… What a JOKE!!

  6. bigoldred says: Mar 26, 2017 11:18 AM

    Stabbing your teammate in the neck = OK
    Pulling a woman’s top down = not OK
    Now you know.

  7. j huber says: Mar 26, 2017 11:20 AM

    He need to learn how to be an adult citizen. But NFL’s lenient policies always allow domestic violence by proposed super stars. It’s always all about the money.

  8. MichaelEdits says: Mar 26, 2017 11:24 AM

    Being a Cowboy would be an even bigger thing if they’d quit calling themselves America’s Team.

  9. polegojim says: Mar 26, 2017 11:26 AM

    I like Michael… but he made him look like a boob with that statement.

  10. mickmars says: Mar 26, 2017 11:30 AM

    And Michael Irvin needs to learn that nobody cares what he thinks….

  11. patfic5 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:33 AM

    He’s right. Give that man the scissors.

  12. pgolf3 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:36 AM

    Yo, Mike you still dont know what it is to not be a bum do ya

  13. bondlake says: Mar 26, 2017 11:36 AM

    You didn’t think too much of being a Cowgirl when you were doing your drugs, did you, Michael?

  14. RandyinRoxbury says: Mar 26, 2017 11:38 AM

    A little respect for Deacon Irvin here, he is now a disciple of the Lord.
    Much ❤ Brother Michael.

  15. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Mar 26, 2017 11:39 AM

    Lol

  16. jetsfaninindy says: Mar 26, 2017 11:40 AM

    You know you are out of control when a crackhead is saying you need to grow up.

  17. eatme2259 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:40 AM

    America’s team, SMH

    Signed,

    America’s man.

    That’s what I named myself and expect all of you to call me that.

  18. jackedupboonie says: Mar 26, 2017 11:41 AM

    It’s gotten flat ridiculous just how everything people in the big lights are watched over.

  19. babygaga19 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:41 AM

    What a joke! Hey Playmaker, what time does The Whitehouse open today? How’s the powder and ladies of the night? Are the scissors put away?

  20. kegowhisky says: Mar 26, 2017 11:42 AM

    I have to give PFT commenters kudos for noting the irony of Irving giving Elliott advice on the precise things Irving screwed up on. Funny though that Irving doesn’t seem to realize that. #getIrvingofftheair

  21. skittlesareyum says: Mar 26, 2017 11:43 AM

    There’s two ways to take Irvin’s comments:

    1) He’s a hypocrite.
    2) He’s in the best position of anyone to know.

    It’s obvious the majority of comments are going with #1.

  22. gergie1957 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:43 AM

    “Michael Irvin thinks there’s a special kind of scrutiny that comes with being a star player on the Dallas Cowboys,” If I remember right there were several Cowboys who didn’t understand this, including Irvin. during his time with the Boys. But that’s none of my business.

  23. babygaga19 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:45 AM

    Please remove this self promotional gas bag from tv. He adds nothing!

  24. PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says: Mar 26, 2017 11:45 AM

    dontstabmeray says:
    Mar 26, 2017 11:13 AM
    Says the crackhead

    How many crack heads you know is in the hall of fame & worth $15 million?

    Yea troll else where dude…PS Go Raiders Go Spurs!!!

  25. ocdn says: Mar 26, 2017 11:45 AM

    Elliot is proving to be a typical Cowboy off the field……..embarrassing……..

  26. tylawspick6 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:48 AM

    what is this “he is a young guy” line?

    we heard the same garbage with mike vick
    and his hobby of torturing and murdering dogs

    enough with the excuses

  27. ejm845 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:49 AM

    SAYS THE GUY SNORTING LINES OFF HIS HELMET AT HALF TIME

  28. agent7x6 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:51 AM

    I remain stunned that Michael Irvin has a high profile media presence, essentially representing the NFL.

  29. walker1191 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:51 AM

    The Cowboys have always had an inflated sense of their own importance in the NFL hierarchy.

    At least when they were winning SBs 40 years ago you could understand their warped world view, but now as perennial also-rans and playoff chokers their self-importance is inexplicable.

  30. uncommon1 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:54 AM

    Hey Zeke, don’t listen to Michael. Whether you’re a Cowboy, Marketing exec or a construction worker, it’s not cool to pull a woman’s top down in public. I’m glad she was ok with it, but you need respect other people enough not to do that.

  31. mullman76 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:56 AM

    @randy…: Give me a break.

    A disciple of the Lord?

    That’s rich.

    Go RAIDERS

  32. uncommon1 says: Mar 26, 2017 11:59 AM

    Most talking heads will point out that Zeke needs to be smarter because everyone is watching him. How about this. No matter who matter who is watching, act like a grown man. Don’t pull this crap. He’s lucky that this woman was cool with it, otherwise he’d be looking at possible Sex Assault charges and Registering as a Predatory Offender. Not cool man

  33. nhpats says: Mar 26, 2017 12:00 PM

    MichaelEdits says:
    Mar 26, 2017 11:24 AM
    Being a Cowboy would be an even bigger thing if they’d quit calling themselves America’s Team.

    ———
    Being a Cowboy would be even bigger if they won a postseason game once in a while

  34. cabosan1978 says: Mar 26, 2017 12:01 PM

    Go away bro

  35. mackcarrington says: Mar 26, 2017 12:03 PM

    According to the majority of these posts, Elliot should ignore Michael Irvins advice simply because Irvin walked in the same shoes. So by that logic if someone who has spent time in prison gives you advice to keep you out of prison, you should ignore him?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!