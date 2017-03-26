Michael Irvin: Ezekiel Elliott has to learn how big being a Cowboy is

Hall of Fame Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin thinks there’s a special kind of scrutiny that comes with being a star player on the Dallas Cowboys, and Ezekiel Elliott needs to learn that.
Irvin said on KRLD that Elliott has to understand that the kind of attention he got as a star player in college will be dwarfed by the attention he’s getting now that he’s a star player in Dallas. Irvin said the incident in which Elliott pulled a woman’s top down in public demonstrated a kind of immaturity that isn’t acceptable for a Cowboys star.
“Not to ever make an excuse for anybody, but he’s a young guy,” Irvin said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And I don’t mind a guy having fun and all of that. But I need him to understand the enormity of everything surrounding him. I know Ohio State is huge, but the Dallas Cowboys are something different. Everything you do, anything you do . . . that’s going to get out, that’s going to be a story. And you have to try to stay away from that. As I was watching it, I remember when I first saw it . . . I checked my calendar. Is this Mardi Gras? When you watch it, you can see the wheels turning in his head . . . don’t do it; don’t do it. But he does it. He just has to be careful, man.”
Irvin had plenty of his own off-field problems during his time as a Cowboy, so some would say he has no standing to criticize Elliott. But perhaps Irvin is uniquely qualified to understand why Elliott needs to clean up his off-field act. There’s a perception around Elliott that he needs to grow up, and Irvin is only the latest to say so.
Says the crackhead
If camera phones and social media existed when Irvin was in his heyday no one would even remember his name now.
Pulling a woman’s top down in public isn’t acceptable as a Cowboys star? When did Irvin become such a scholar in philosophy?
Pot meet kettle!
LOL like Mikey is one to talk… What a JOKE!!
Stabbing your teammate in the neck = OK
Pulling a woman’s top down = not OK
Now you know.
He need to learn how to be an adult citizen. But NFL’s lenient policies always allow domestic violence by proposed super stars. It’s always all about the money.
Being a Cowboy would be an even bigger thing if they’d quit calling themselves America’s Team.
I like Michael… but he made him look like a boob with that statement.
And Michael Irvin needs to learn that nobody cares what he thinks….
He’s right. Give that man the scissors.
Yo, Mike you still dont know what it is to not be a bum do ya
You didn’t think too much of being a Cowgirl when you were doing your drugs, did you, Michael?
A little respect for Deacon Irvin here, he is now a disciple of the Lord.
Much ❤ Brother Michael.
Lol
You know you are out of control when a crackhead is saying you need to grow up.
America’s team, SMH
Signed,
America’s man.
That’s what I named myself and expect all of you to call me that.
It’s gotten flat ridiculous just how everything people in the big lights are watched over.
What a joke! Hey Playmaker, what time does The Whitehouse open today? How’s the powder and ladies of the night? Are the scissors put away?
I have to give PFT commenters kudos for noting the irony of Irving giving Elliott advice on the precise things Irving screwed up on. Funny though that Irving doesn’t seem to realize that. #getIrvingofftheair
There’s two ways to take Irvin’s comments:
1) He’s a hypocrite.
2) He’s in the best position of anyone to know.
It’s obvious the majority of comments are going with #1.
“Michael Irvin thinks there’s a special kind of scrutiny that comes with being a star player on the Dallas Cowboys,” If I remember right there were several Cowboys who didn’t understand this, including Irvin. during his time with the Boys. But that’s none of my business.
Please remove this self promotional gas bag from tv. He adds nothing!
dontstabmeray says:
Mar 26, 2017 11:13 AM
Says the crackhead
How many crack heads you know is in the hall of fame & worth $15 million?
Yea troll else where dude…PS Go Raiders Go Spurs!!!
Elliot is proving to be a typical Cowboy off the field……..embarrassing……..
what is this “he is a young guy” line?
we heard the same garbage with mike vick
and his hobby of torturing and murdering dogs
enough with the excuses
SAYS THE GUY SNORTING LINES OFF HIS HELMET AT HALF TIME
I remain stunned that Michael Irvin has a high profile media presence, essentially representing the NFL.
The Cowboys have always had an inflated sense of their own importance in the NFL hierarchy.
At least when they were winning SBs 40 years ago you could understand their warped world view, but now as perennial also-rans and playoff chokers their self-importance is inexplicable.
Hey Zeke, don’t listen to Michael. Whether you’re a Cowboy, Marketing exec or a construction worker, it’s not cool to pull a woman’s top down in public. I’m glad she was ok with it, but you need respect other people enough not to do that.
@randy…: Give me a break.
A disciple of the Lord?
That’s rich.
Go RAIDERS
Most talking heads will point out that Zeke needs to be smarter because everyone is watching him. How about this. No matter who matter who is watching, act like a grown man. Don’t pull this crap. He’s lucky that this woman was cool with it, otherwise he’d be looking at possible Sex Assault charges and Registering as a Predatory Offender. Not cool man
MichaelEdits says:
Mar 26, 2017 11:24 AM
Being a Cowboy would be an even bigger thing if they’d quit calling themselves America’s Team.
———
Being a Cowboy would be even bigger if they won a postseason game once in a while
Go away bro
According to the majority of these posts, Elliot should ignore Michael Irvins advice simply because Irvin walked in the same shoes. So by that logic if someone who has spent time in prison gives you advice to keep you out of prison, you should ignore him?