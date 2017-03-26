NFL hires a new chief medical officer, a neurologist

The NFL has hired a new top doctor to help with their concussion issue. And this time, he’s not a rheumatologist.
The league announced they had hired Dr. Allen Sills as their chief medical officer, a new full-time position they’ve created.
Sills was most recently a professor of neurological surgery, orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation at Vanderbilt, and was the founder and co-director of the Vanderbilt Sports Concussion Center.
“There is no higher priority for the NFL than player health and safety and we continually seek to raise our standards and then surpass them,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in their release. “We sought a highly-credentialed physician and leader with experience as a clinician and researcher, and Dr. Sills’ extensive experience caring for athletes makes him the right choice for this important position.”
Regardless Sills’ resume, which is extensive and impressive, that’s a long way from the league hiring Jets team doctor Elliott Pellman, the rheumatologist and Paul Tagliabue’s personal physician they put in charge of the league’s concussion committee. Pellman has since been nudged into retirement.
This is the same Commissioner who many feel attempted to buy off the National Institute of Health’s concussion study
Anyone Goodell hires is automatically suspect
No offense to the good doctor, but those are the facts when you work for a Commissioner who everyone knows lacks integrity
Looking at his info, he is a neurosurgeon by training, not a neurologist.
May want to update the title.
Remember when patriot fans use to love Goodell? You know when he was hanging with Kraft at his house? Then Goodell had to punish them for cheating because another team caught them….not Goodell or the NFL so he couldn’t sweep it under the rug.