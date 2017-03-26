NFL to consider unlimited challenges, as long as they’re successful

Under current NFL rules, a coach may challenge two calls per game, and if replay reviews prove him right on both of them, he gets a third challenge. Three is the limit.
If a proposal before the Competition Committee this week is approved, there will be no limit, and coaches can keep challenging as long as they’re successful.
Washington has proposed a rule that would permit an unlimited number of successful challenges. If the challenges are unsuccessful, the limit would still be two.
That rule proposal would seem to have a lot of headwind in an offseason in which the NFL has made faster-paced games a top priority. More challenges means more replay delays, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has acknowledged that replay delays are a problem.
So it seems unlikely that the rule would be adopted. A team challenging four, five, six or more times a game could slow the game to a crawl, even if the coach is correct. Of course, the real issue is that officials shouldn’t be making enough mistakes that a coach could have four, five or six successful challenges in the first place.
It makes a lot of sense so it is probably DOA. I think fans can live with getting it right the NFL just needs to streamline the review. In the end the game is improved.
This makes sense. I never understood the premise that there are only 2-3 times a half/game this random need could come up.
Leave it to the NFL to deem faster paced games more important than correcting bad officiating.
Goodell must go.
How about hiring full time officials that won’t blow as many calls? This would help to cut back on the need for extra challenges…