NFL to consider unlimited challenges, as long as they’re successful

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 26, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
Under current NFL rules, a coach may challenge two calls per game, and if replay reviews prove him right on both of them, he gets a third challenge. Three is the limit.

If a proposal before the Competition Committee this week is approved, there will be no limit, and coaches can keep challenging as long as they’re successful.

Washington has proposed a rule that would permit an unlimited number of successful challenges. If the challenges are unsuccessful, the limit would still be two.

That rule proposal would seem to have a lot of headwind in an offseason in which the NFL has made faster-paced games a top priority. More challenges means more replay delays, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has acknowledged that replay delays are a problem.

So it seems unlikely that the rule would be adopted. A team challenging four, five, six or more times a game could slow the game to a crawl, even if the coach is correct. Of course, the real issue is that officials shouldn’t be making enough mistakes that a coach could have four, five or six successful challenges in the first place.

4 Responses to “NFL to consider unlimited challenges, as long as they’re successful”
  1. evrybdyhas1 says: Mar 26, 2017 8:54 AM

    It makes a lot of sense so it is probably DOA. I think fans can live with getting it right the NFL just needs to streamline the review. In the end the game is improved.

  2. JSpicoli says: Mar 26, 2017 8:54 AM

    This makes sense. I never understood the premise that there are only 2-3 times a half/game this random need could come up.

  3. alwaters9 says: Mar 26, 2017 8:54 AM

    Leave it to the NFL to deem faster paced games more important than correcting bad officiating.

    Goodell must go.

  4. ochostinko says: Mar 26, 2017 8:56 AM

    How about hiring full time officials that won’t blow as many calls? This would help to cut back on the need for extra challenges…

