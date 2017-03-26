Not much suspense left for Raiders to Las Vegas vote

NFL owners just walked into their opening session of a meeting at which they’ll decide the destination of the Raiders.
And there’s not much suspense left as to how the vote is going to go.
The sense of optimism as the owners walked into the Arizona Biltmore Resort was real, and no one expects anything but affirmation for the Raiders’ proposed move to Las Vegas.
“We’ll find out tomorrow,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said as he walked into the meeting. “It’s gonna be an exciting day for Vegas.”
When Patriots owner Robert Kraft walked by moments earlier, he was asked if he thought the Raiders had the votes need (24) to approve the move.
“Hope so,” Kraft said as he passed.
That was the prevailing sentiment, as commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN earlier there wasn’t much reason to think another outcome was possible.
“I think we will have a vote, and I think we will have a positive vote,” Goodell said. “I think we are in pretty good shape.”
The actually balloting will happen tomorrow, but no one has voiced any opposition, with Chargers owner Dean Spanos among those saying he’d vote for the proposal as well.
Notice that the bills aren’t moving?
Later Raiders!! No more blackouts, no more tarp no more 50 year old men dressing up like Halloween in Oaktown. Just remember one thing they will always be the Raiders but they will never ever again be the Oakland Raiders!
nothing like state tax dollars to give the owners a three mile smile….enjoy Vegas!
Longtime raiders fan, psl in Oak but I am very happy to see them go to Vegas. What an event that will be. Global attendance, players want to play there, fans too, and anyone wanting a spectacle. Just make them Saturday or Thursday night games please….we gotta recover on Sunday’s!
Vegas, Bae, Vegas!
pantherpro says:
Mar 26, 2017 9:12 PM
Still sounds better than your Santa Clara Niners
Jerry thinks it has everything you could ask for….. gambling, drugs, prostitution…
Unless they rename themselves the Las Vegas High Rollers and have fans dressed as 65 year old whales and degenerate gamblers.
Mark better be careful of the wrath of Adelson. Might wake up with a horse head in his bed.
As a fan of the NFL, and the history of the sport, the fact that one of the pillar franchises in league history is leaving it’s home. I know they moved to LA years ago, but this feels different. What’s going on is similar to what happened in the mid 90’September when the Browns, Oilers, and Ramsey moved, and the Pats, Bucs, and Seahawks nearly did. You’d be hard pressed to find an unsold ticket to an NFL game in 2017. Unfortunately, that’s not enough for the league and owners who demand new stadiums from communities who can barely keep schools and police afloat.
Sorry…trying to post from new phone…Came out gibberish…
Las Vegas Raiders….Sounds great, Lets get the Stadium started…No more Lies from Libby everytime the Sun goes up!!!!
Next are the Mexico City Chargers, St Louis Bills and the London Jaguars. Carolina, Tennessee and New Orleans better watch for the next NFL owner with a pitiful bottom line.
Goodell would not have commented to the Oakland mayor about being too little too late unless the NFL had the votes. Kraft knows that the league can make more money and create events if they have Las Vegas.
Blackout? Hasn’t been one for years. If you are going to post, at least know what you are talking about.
Next major source of NFL income, gambling. The seeds are being sowed.
Charlotte better start thinking of something. Their stadium is over 20 (!) years old, and the Panthers owner could kick the bucket any year now. New owners likely won’t have the same history with the Carolinas as Big Cat does.
It’s a sad merry-go-round in what used to be a very fun amusement park.
Goodbye Oakland! No more playing in a stadium that is falling apart. No more looking at a baseball diamond on the 50 yard line. No more having the smallest stadium in the NFL. I don’t care where you move as long as the welcome mat is out. The city of Oakland pulled theirs in a long time ago.
Or winning
Spanos is a fool. He should be voting against it. The Raiders in Vegas is going to affect his attendance, brand, and overall hype in Los Angeles. 3-1/2 hr car ride or 1 hour plane flight.