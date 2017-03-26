Vegas gambling issues falling on deaf ears within NFL

When it comes to the potential practical consequences of putting a professional football team in Las Vegas, the NFL isn’t completely ignoring the situation. It seems, however, that not nearly enough people are taking the situation as seriously as they should.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, some are indeed sounding alarms about moving a team to the nation’s gambling capital. Those alarms seem to be obscured by the sound of the league’s looming jackpot.
As noted on Saturday, the NFL can’t (and thus isn’t even trying to) reconcile its desire to put a team in Las Vegas with its supposed aversion to all things gambling. But if, after the owners get together this week with a chance for any opponents to chime in, the league gives the Raiders the green light to leave Oakland for Las Vegas, it will be important for both the team and the NFL to have clear plans in place for plopping players, coaches, executives, and other team employees into a place where gambling is more prevalent than good food quickly.
Put simply, players and their families will be moving into a place where gambling is everywhere. While some have argued that nearly any player on any team already is within driving distance of a casino, casinos in most places are destinations. In Las Vegas, where both casino games and sports betting are legal, a player can’t walk out of his apartment without being smacked in the face by the “here it is, why aren’t you here?” prevalance of it.
At some point, the lure of gambling will tempt everyone — even those who believe they are sufficiently self-disciplined to avoid it. At some point, someone connected to the team will develop a gambling problem. At some point, someone with a gambling problem will develop a significant gambling debt. At some point, someone with a significant gambling debt will be ripe to be compromised.
The league needs to be ready to prevent it (which may be impossible) and to spot it when it happens (which may be just as difficult). And even if the league manages to keep it from ever happen for the duration of the Raiders’ stay in Las Vegas, the league needs to be ready to hear more of the same-old conspiracies about corrupt officiating and points shaving, realizing that a layer of craps-table felt will make the tin-foil hats seem less nutty.
The NFL might not turn out to be as big a FUBAR as Trump in the White House, but the possibility exists.
Gambling BAAAADDD. Profit GOOODDD
There will definitely have to be an onus on drafting high character guys. Derek Carr probably see’s sin city as an opportunity to preach, where as Johnny Manziel would be eaten alive.
Say it ain’t so, Mike. Say it ain’t so.
And then when refs start desperately wanting to work the Vegas games….
Funny we’re so worried about playing games in Las Vegas, when we are so willing to play games in Mexico, the very place we’re going to wall ourselves off from.
The only concern I would have is easy access to sports books. Here in Louisiana we have a casino 8 blocks from the Superdome but sports books are illegal in Louisiana. If an NFL player wants to drop 250 k on blackjack that’s one thing dropping 250 K on a Pats vs. Raiders game and you play for the Raiders is a whole other issue.
If it were not for gambling on the NFL, it would be as popular as hockey
The NFL is a money machine that only cares about money….not the game. And we the fans are the ones funding it and only ones seem to care about the actual game of football.
Anyone in the world can pull their phone out of their pocket and place a bet on NFL football games. I also know people who live in Vegas and are raising families, but never step foot into a casino. I understand about the gambling debt, etc., but that could happen in any city. It could already be happening. It would be easier to get away with it in another city where everyone won’t be watching for it. But I see Florio’s point, and he’s probably a lot smarter than I am.
I can guarantee there is already someone on a team with a gambling problem.
Believe it or not, there are plenty of people in Vegas who go to the grocery store, out to dinner, take their kids to school, etc and do not gamble while doing those things.
You are way overhyping this.
At some point, the lure of gambling will tempt everyone — even those who believe they are sufficiently self-disciplined to avoid it.
Yup. Not one person will resist. Lawdy Lawdy save them sinners from themselves Lawd. Because right now, nobody in the NFL can place a bet from their sofa. Heck, if this move goes through there could be players at nightclubs deep into the night. Lawdy Lawdy.
This could happen to any team you don’t have to be based in Las Vegas to have issues with gambling.
heck i live in Minnesota and within driving 1.5 hrs of 4 casinos , The vikings ,”and who ever they play at home” are within 20 Mns of the states biggest ” MYSTIC LAKE ” .
so arn’t they just as likely to go to a casino ?.theres other teams that are close to them also LA ,San Diego “when they had a team “the Giants ,Jets , Pats , Ravens list go’s on out east.
There’s more to casinos than gambling ” the buffets , the concerts
Joan jett ,Boston ,Santana, Tony Bennett ” YES TONY BENNETT ” isn’t he MR. Las Vegas ?
there’s more to them than gambling
Daily leagues are gambling so nothing to see here.
I am quite literally stunned By this post. Never in 1 million years would I have thought that somebody who typically has modern and enlightened positions on social issues would buy into this type of nonsense.
First off, next time you are in Las Vegas, do yourself a favor and wonder three blocks off the strip. Your charicature of LV as nothing more than a cesspool of vice is horribly old fashioned and touristy. It is, in fact, quite easy to live in LV and never get within a mile of stepping foot in a casino.
In any events, the presence of legal sports books will not increase gambling amongst players – only the most stupid would walk into a public book and place a bet. These places would be far too easy for the league to watch. No- gambling players will continue to gamble the way they always have.
I think the same thing about gambling that I say about smoking pot- Nobody that wants to do it will care whether it is legal or not, and no one who doesn’t want to do it will do it whether it is legal or not.
I would take these concerns more seriously if the Refs were not part-time and many penalties are not subject to challenge thus giving Refs and incentive and opportunity to shave points/fix games.
Somehow it’s more of a concern to have a team in a city where sports gambling is legal and prevalent than it is to have it in a city where it is illegal and prevalent? Doesn’t it stand to reason what happens legally has a smaller potential for breeding criminality than something that begins with an illegal act? The Mirage isn’t going to be fixing any games.
Why does Florio keep hanging this drum? We heard from fans all season how the Brits have legalized gambling in London and the NFL desperately wants to move a team there. Maybe the NFL has finally understood that they are contradicting themselves with the two cities.
redstar504 says:
Mar 26, 2017 1:06 PM
The only concern I would have is easy access to sports books. Here in Louisiana we have a casino 8 blocks from the Superdome but sports books are illegal in Louisiana. If an NFL player wants to drop 250 k on blackjack that’s one thing dropping 250 K on a Pats vs. Raiders game and you play for the Raiders is a whole other issue.
===================================
Why are we worried about players betting on games, when we aren’t worried in the least about our politicians’ stock market activities that are directly tied to laws they are enacting at the very same time? You don’t have to worry about your congressman betting on football. He’s got a better game.
jayhawk6 says:
Mar 26, 2017 12:58 PM
The NFL might not turn out to be as big a FUBAR as Trump in the White House, but the possibility exists.
________________
You have to let your derangement go and stop making everything about the President. I am sorry your pro-War, pro-Banker corrupt Establishment candidate lost, but you and others of your ilk are coming across as cry-bully loons; especially, on a football site.
livenbreathefootball says:
Mar 26, 2017 1:13 PM
I can guarantee there is already someone on a team with a gambling problem.
Believe it or not, there are plenty of people in Vegas who go to the grocery store, out to dinner, take their kids to school, etc and do not gamble while doing those things.
You are way overhyping this.
ALL TRUE , forgot going to the bathroom in a public place and having the KENO machine right next to the toilet paper , an ignor the thing ” just grab the TP “