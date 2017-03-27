$400 million swing likely cements Vegas deal

As the league’s owners prepare to rubber stamp the eventual relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas, the deal in Nevada coincidentally became a lot sweeter only one day before the vote.
In addition to the stadium suddenly costing $200 million less (which never happens), word emerged on Sunday that another $200 million in public money will be available. That’s a $400 million swing, and it makes an already attractive package even more attractive, since it reduces dramatically the money the Raiders will need to borrow in order to get the deal done.
And so the conveniently-timed release of the information about the $400 million sweetener makes it even more likely that the Raiders will be getting the green light to go to the city where plenty of the suckers born every minute lose some of their own green every second.
Welfare for the rich. I bet they get great healthcare too.
Sin City Raiders. Gotta admit it has a nice ring to it.
What matters MUCH more than any estimated stadium cost is who pays for the inevitable overages. That’s the party who gave in and truly wears the risk.
Sounds like it’s Nevada and/or Las Vegas. If so, an already costly deal could get even worse.
Wah wah…welfare for the rich. I wonder if the hundreds of Raider team employees are complaining. Plus they get to move from Oakland to Vegas. Winners all the way around.
Liberals don’t understand how the economic world works. Employers are employers for a reason. They actually create something of value that others will pay to use/enjoy. That’s called capitalism.
Actually, the developer will be responsible for any overages.