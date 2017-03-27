$400 million swing likely cements Vegas deal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 27, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

As the league’s owners prepare to rubber stamp the eventual relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas, the deal in Nevada coincidentally became a lot sweeter only one day before the vote.

In addition to the stadium suddenly costing $200 million less (which never happens), word emerged on Sunday that another $200 million in public money will be available. That’s a $400 million swing, and it makes an already attractive package even more attractive, since it reduces dramatically the money the Raiders will need to borrow in order to get the deal done.

And so the conveniently-timed release of the information about the $400 million sweetener makes it even more likely that the Raiders will be getting the green light to go to the city where plenty of the suckers born every minute lose some of their own green every second.