49ers re-sign DuJuan Harris

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT

After bouncing around the league for years, DuJuan Harris may be finding some stability in San Francisco.

Harris, a running back who got a career-high 38 carries last year, re-signed with the 49ers today, his agent announced.

The 28-year-old Harris entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2011 and has spent time with the Steelers, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Seahawks and Ravens before signing with the 49ers late in the 2015 season.

Harris will again serve as a backup to Carlos Hyde this season.