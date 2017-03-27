49ers re-sign DuJuan Harris

After bouncing around the league for years, DuJuan Harris may be finding some stability in San Francisco.
Harris, a running back who got a career-high 38 carries last year, re-signed with the 49ers today, his agent announced.
The 28-year-old Harris entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2011 and has spent time with the Steelers, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Seahawks and Ravens before signing with the 49ers late in the 2015 season.
Harris will again serve as a backup to Carlos Hyde this season.
Not a bad rotation guy if he would just stop fumbling the ball. Kyle’s zone blocking scheme from his dad has made no name running backs shine in the past, so he is in a good spot if he can work on ball security.
One of the few guys who played hard at the end of last season. New 49ers brass must be watching the tape on 2016. And what awful tape it is.