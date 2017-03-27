Bills claim defensive end Scott Crichton off waivers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 27, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT

The Buffalo Bills claimed defensive end Scott Crichton off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Crichton was released by the Vikings on Friday after spending three years with the team. The Vikings waived Crichton with an injury designation at the conclusion of training camp last year and he spent the year on the team’s injured reserve list.

Crichton – a third round pick of the Vikings in 2014 – appeared in 21 games with Minnesota between the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He recorded just 10 total tackles in limited action.

He provides a veteran option at end for the Bills ahead of the draft. Crichton joins Shaq Lawson, Jerry Hughes and Ryan Davis as the only defensive ends currently on Buffalo’s roster.