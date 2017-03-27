Brandon Marshall: Vegas could overwhelm young players

The NFL is expected to have a foothold in Las Vegas after a Monday vote on the Raiders’ bid to relocate to the city, so any concerns raised about putting a team there are likely moot at this point.
Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall still raised one after speaking to NFL owners about building relationships with players at the league meetings in Arizona. Marshall said that he thinks Las Vegas is a great city, but that the things that gave it the nickname of Sin City could prove problematic for young players.
“It can be a tough place for a player coming out of college,” Marshall said, via the Palm Beach Post. “It can be overwhelming for a young player.”
Marshall had his own difficulties in his early years in the league and there’s a no shortage of other players with similar stories, so trouble can obviously be found in every city if a player is looking for it. The potential for it in Vegas may be more front and center, however, and that’s something the Raiders may be weighing when they start acquiring players to play for them in their new home.
I AGREE!!!!! some players cant even manage in boring towns!
No visiting coaches are going to stay on the Strip before games. As far players on the Raiders go, they will get used to it soon enough.
The Vegas Raiders will have the greatest home field advantage in all of sports. Not only are east coast teams crossing timezones but vices the night games before will be impossible to pass up.
Never mind his Vegas comments let’s cut to the punch line. Brandon Marshall was talking to the owners about “building relationships?” Brandon (f) Marshall??!!
BWAHAHAHAHAHA…
Stop man, you’re killing me…
GRONK is foaming at the mouth right now and can’t wait to go to Vegas to play…..
Vegas could overwhelm young players, heck _Insert Any City or Thing_ could overwhelm young players. Either a person is mature and can handle life or they can’t. Teams should be allowed to assist those who can’t. The CBA has restrictions on this type of stuff. Maybe if not for this stuff and players you know having to show-up/work during the “non-playing season” would help cut down on the trouble some of these players find themselves in.
When I think of maturity and responsibility I immediately think of Brandon Marshall