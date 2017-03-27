Chargers announce 2017 season tickets are sold out

The Chargers were on their way to a sellout of their season tickets for the 2017 season last week and they finished the job in the last few days.
The team announced on Monday that “all season tickets currently available” for their first season in Los Angeles have been sold. The Chargers began offering seats to existing season ticket holders in late February and opened sales to the general public on March 9.
The team will be playing at the StubHub Center, which will have the NFL’s smallest capacity at 30,000 seats.
In their announcement, the Chargers said that some tickets are being held back for players’ families, visiting teams and “promotional purposes.” They added that they could put more seats up for sale in the future if some of those seats are freed up as well as “from additional improvements at StubHub Center.”
30,000 seats isn’t impressive to sell out.
Gonna be awesome seeing 20k of those seats draped in black when the Raiders roll in.
I really hope that the Stub Hub experiment works. I think more intimate crowds with smaller stadiums is EXACTLY the thing the NFL needs. I put this in the same category as scaling back on commercials.
There are elements of the old school that are worth reviving.
Most of them bought by ticket scalpers who will sell them at a premium for visiting fans…
Big whoop. Stadium seats 30,000 and you’ve got to figure that 5000 seats in the corners and nosebleeds were held back for single game sales. That means in the 2nd largest city in the country they sold a whopping 25K season tickets. How exciting (not!).
Glad they sold out. The local college has a 70,000+ seating capacity and it sells out every game every year, but it has worked hard to maintain a loyal fan base. It will be interesting to see the level of support that LA will provide to the Chargers and the Rams.