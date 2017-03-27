Cowboys declare “method to the madness” of defensive exodus

The Cowboys weren’t what you’d call great on defense last year, but they were certainly good enough to not stop progress.
But losing so many starters on that side of the ball, including nearly the entire secondary, and five total players who started at least seven games for them last year could potentially be a big step back.
“There is a little bit of method to the madness here,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “Right now, going into the draft, we feel really good about our numbers. But at the same time we feel this is going to be a great opportunity for us to improve on the defensive side of the ball.
“It just so happens we feel the draft is inordinately strong on the defensive side of the ball.”
It better be. The Cowboys lost both starting cornerbacks in Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne, safety Barry Church and others in free agency. They did backfill a bit with signing cornerback Nolan Carroll, but their cap space has limited their ability to move. Jones said he’d have liked to kept some of the players they lost, up to a limit.
“Players we want to keep, we keep them,” Jones said. “Most of these players, I’m not going to single out guys, but most of them we were ready to let move on.
“Now, there were a few if they would have been for the right price, we would have done it. But we certainly didn’t want to get into overpaying for anybody.
“At the end of the day, we value our players. At certain numbers, it’s efficient for us to sign them. At other numbers, it’s not.”
The plan is that some existing young players will improve in larger roles, but the majority of the hope is staked to a draft that skews toward defensive talent, particularly a deep group of secondary and defensive line prospects.
The defense has been the worst part of the the for a while now. Losing these players will be an addition by subtraction. Can’t wait for the draft.
>implying that’s a bad thing
Sounds like the Jones’s are over confidant of their drafting skills. Elliot was a ringer, Dak wasn’t even the player they wanted. I hear Revis island is looking to relocate 😉
You would think by now that the Cowboys would have learned to manage their cap better…how they never have cap space coupled with years of mediocrity is baffling
Their method is madness. Drafting a bunch of “not ready for prime time” rookies and throwing them to the wolves, on the big stage, in a super high expectations Dallas is insane. In today’s complex NFL it is a rarity when rookies step in a get the job done from day one. Good QBs can make life a living hell for inexperienced secondary people.
Maybe they plan on Romo playing on the defensive side of the ball for them.
I liked Church. I think they would have kept him but the price got too rich. Carroll is equal to Carr & Claibourne could never stay on the field.
If they can execute the draft the Cowboys will be OK on Defense.
I hate to say it, but the Cowboys really aren’t that far away. If any team could use a move up into the top 10 to grab a serious impact guys it’s the Cowboys. An impact player in the secondary or on the dline and if they can be healthy on defense that team will be good again. The strength of that team is in the oline and they’re not getting younger. If I was them I would go for it…
So plan B is draft replacements that have not played in the nfl.Good plan,just like my plan of quitting my job and hitting the lottery.Not hitting the lottery first and quitting my job.
Translation: We have to spend big to re-sign our offense in the upcoming years, so we need to have our defense on rookie contracts.
get ready for a big dropoff from old noodle arm Dak.