Dolphins, Dion Jordan seem overdue to split

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 27, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT

It remains likely a matter of when, not if, the Dolphins will part with former No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan.

After Monday, a move seems that much more imminent.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Dolphins executive Mike Tannnebaum was asked three questions related to Jordan, including his likelihood of being on the roster when the team starts voluntary workouts in April. His responses read like writing on a wall.

Jordan, 27, has not played the past two seasons.

The defensive end’s career is marred mostly by suspensions for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Injuries and sub-par performance haven’t helped stymie buyer’s regret from an aggressive trade up to draft him in 2013.

“Obviously from where he was selected to today, it’s not a move that’s worked out,” said Tannenbaum, the Dolphins’ executive vice president of football operations. “It’s pretty obvious. We’ll keep evaluating our roster and make moves when we feel it’s appropriate.”

Per Schad, on the topic of Jordan participating in the team’s April workouts, Tannenbaum said “our roster is always up for discussion.”

Jordan has played 26 career games, starting one. He’s logged 32 tackles with three sacks. Miami traded Oakland a second-round pick to move up nine spots for Jordan.

The Raiders used the second-round pick to draft now-Broncos offensive tackle Menelik Watson.