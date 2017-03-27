Dolphins owner Stephen Ross explains ‘no’ vote to Raiders’ move

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 27, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

In a Phoenix hotel ballroom full of NFL owners voting yes, there was one dissenting opinion.

He then released a statement as to why.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was the lone “nay” cast on the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas. That move was approved, the Raiders joining the likes of Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys to take up a Vegas residency.

The move, despite Ross’s vote, is expected as early as 2019.

“My position today was that we as owners and as a League owe it to fans to do everything we can to stay in the communities that have supported us until all options have been exhausted,” Ross said in the statement, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I want to wish Mark Davis the Raiders organization the best in Las Vegas.”

There has been a lot of relocation of late.

The Raiders became the second franchise to move in 75 days; Chargers owner Dean Spanos exercised his option to vacate San Diego for Los Angeles on Jan. 12. Less than 15 months ago, on Jan. 13, NFL owners voted in Houston to clear Rams owner Stan Kroeinke’s move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

The Rams and Chargers will share a stadium in Inglewood. It is currently scheduled to open in 2019.

A reminder to Ross’s position on relocation came from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He tweeted Ross “spent $500M+ in private funds to renovate a stadium,” effectively keeping the Dolphins in Miami for decades to come.