Halas grandchildren want to sell shares of team to McCaskeys

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 27, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

As ownership families age, they naturally disperse the business to younger generations.

In Chicago, there appears to be some movement to consolidate some of the shares of ownership in the Bear to avoid potential future problems.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, owners are expected to vote this week on the potential sale of a small percentage of shares from one of George Halas’ grandchildren to the McCaskey family which controls the team, headed by chairman George McCaskey.

Issues of family succession and control might seem arcane, but the league has had numerous problems with the heirs of Bud Adams and how they’ve divided the team after his passing, since they want a clear managing partner.

While the report is short on specifics, it appears the Bears want to address them in advance.