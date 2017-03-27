Hue Jackson says Brock Osweiler will compete for a job, for now

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2017, 7:06 AM EDT

The Browns traded for Brock Osweiler because they wanted a second-round draft pick and the Texans wanted to get out from under Osweiler’s contract. Osweiler’s potential contributions in Cleveland were an afterthought.

But as long as he’s on the team, Browns coach Hue Jackson says Osweiler will be given the same opportunities as other players, and Osweiler will be there when the offseason program starts.

“Obviously, he’s a player on our team and we’re going to treat him just like we do all of our other quarterbacks until he’s not,” Jackson told Steve Wyche of NFL Network. “He’s a guy that’s going to come in and compete. We haven’t had an opportunity to meet with him from a football standpoint because of the rules. But once we start our offseason program, Phase One, we’ll get a chance to know him and he’ll get to know us.”

The “until he’s not” part of the quote doesn’t exactly inspire a lot of confidence that the Browns think Osweiler is their long-term answer, but for now anyway, the team is acting as if Osweiler has a chance to show he’s the best quarterback on the depth chart.

That depth chart currently consists of just Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan along with Osweiler, and it wouldn’t be shocking if Osweiler were to win a competition against those two. But the Browns can also acquire another quarterback before training camp starts. It seems like a long shot that the Browns will actually go into Week One with Osweiler under center.