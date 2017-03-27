Jack Del Rio’s solution to speeding up games: Don’t throw so many flags

The Raiders were flagged for an NFL-high 147 penalties last season, so Raiders coach Jack Del Rio may be slightly biased when he offers his solution to the league’s problem with slower-paced games.
Del Rio told Steve Wyche of NFL Network that he supports the NFL’s efforts to speed up games, and he thinks the best way to do it would be for the officials to let the players play.
“For them to try to move along the game, I’m all for it,” Del Rio said. “I have one suggestion:
Just don’t throw so many flags. We saw so many flags last year in Oakland, I’d like to see a lot less flags thrown. So hopefully we get that flow of the game issue.”
Del Rio believes penalty delays are a real issue for the NFL’s fans, especially younger fans.
“With the millennials and people nowadays, you’re not going to keep their attention if you have too many pauses and delays,” Del Rio said. “They want things right now. So for us to speed up the game, I think that’s smart.”
Throwing fewer flags might be smart. And it might benefit Del Rio’s team.
Most penalties in the 1960’s
Most penalties in the 70’s
Most penalties in the 80’s
Most penalties in the 90’s
Most penalties in the 00’s
Most penalties in the 10’s
Constantly new coaches, players, even ownership.
But one thing NEVER changes.
Tell me how it’s even mathematically possible?
Amen. Almost every game I see has multiple mind blowing delays based on too many flags or the officials getting together on the field to discuss the flag for a minute or more that they just threw 2 seconds earlier.
So Jack is essentially saying that today’s youth have zero attention span.
I agree with him 100%.
The rules/penalties need to be simplified, so that only the most important calls are made like holding, chop blocks, facemask, pass interference, offsides, etc.
All of these other ticky-tack calls HAVE to be eliminated.
A man with brains!! Let these guys play and stop with all these nonsense calls
I like it.
he has a point. Unfortunately, it has zero weight coming from the team that is penalized constantly
We had 23 in one game lol
On one hand, it does slow down the game, and it does irritate many to have flag after flag after flag being thrown in rapid succession. On the other, flags are indicative of a team doing something wrong, and would people find it fair to let teams get away with that to speed up the game a few minutes?
There’s also the issue of faulty flags, which is harder to alleviate than most others. Full-time refs would help. I’d say I’m more against less flags than otherwise, as I’d rather have the game be right than fast.
Maybe he should coach his team to play better within the rules, and there won’t be as many flags thrown in his games.
Also dont agree with the “millenials and have no attention span, so lets cater to them”
That is the equivalent of saying people are stupid, so we should dumb down school to cater to them
Genius. Worthy of a slow clap, even.
That’s rich Jack. Hey, how about getting a team full of guys w/triple digit IQs that won’t get flagged so much.
I’m ok with less penalties.
But to me, have less TV timeouts and the game would be so much better.
How about, coach your players on how to stop breaking the rules on every down
——————————————————-
Raiders do not enjoy the benefit of ANY doubt. The team and it’s former owner have been a thorn in the side of the NoFunLeague for many years and are often more scrutinized and punished than than some golden boy team.
I know how cliche this sounds, but discipline is the issue. The Seahawks are always among the most penalized teams in the league… But that is because we are guilty way more often than not. I cannot stand having the 3 minutes where they have Mike Peirera (or some other Zebra they gave a makeover and suit to) explain what the call should be, and then get it wrong most of the time. I remember when a catch was a catch if there was 2 feet down and control of the ball. The replay took 2 seconds, and Madden’s pen would circle the 2 feet down, then the hand(s) on the ball. Case-in-point, average fans now know the name of the NFL head of officiating, and at least 1 or 2 refs. Every call is debated like we are watching Judge Judy for crying out loud.
Hey Jack… speed up the game? Commit less penalties, Bonus your team doesn’t lose yardage
23 penalties in one game and still won haha! But Jack is right
It always annoyed me to break for commercial and come back just to watch the kick to the other team and go right back to commercial. Fixing that would definitely help speed up the game. No need for it. Now they want endleee flags as long as they are thr right call each time? I can see games going over 4 hours now.
If the player commits a penalty, he deserves a flag. Some fans might be okay with less flags, until something is done TO their team and a flag isn’t thrown.
squackduckhawk says:
I remember when a catch was a catch if there was 2 feet down and control of the ball. The replay took 2 seconds, and Madden’s pen would circle the 2 feet down, then the hand(s) on the ball.
————–
You do know the “Bert Emanuel Rule” came into effect only since 2000, right?!? Before the rule change, ANY football touching the ground was ruled INCOMPLETE, even if the WR had full control. Do you really want to go back to the “good ol’ days” that never really existed??? I certainly don’t.
Damn straight! Let these guys play already
Us in Carolina don’t have this problem as flags are rarely thrown for Cam.
Yeah Jack lets give each official 1 flag they can throw per game and then let it rip after that.
Don’t commit so many penalties.
Hey Jack,
Can you throw a flag at Raider fan for all the blackouts causing the 2nd move from Oakland? Congrats Vegas Raiders…. Wow that sounds bad!
bring back the XFL
Two names for the change – Ty Law & Bill Polian.
Ty Law played a physical corner and the small Colts receivers were taken out of the AFC Championship Game. Polian, being the schemer he always was, got the league to get a rules or rules emphasis changed so that defenders could no long play defense the way it had been played in the NFL for decades.
Actually, the solution is to record the game and fast forward through the crap.
No one likes a game with a lot of penalties. But Jesus, Jack, how about taking some of the responsibility on yourself. Better coaching produces more disciplined play and fewer penalties.
Del Rio is starting to sound like one of those coaches in the AFN who want to dumb the game down so it makes THEIR job easier. You want to lower the number for penalties in your games, Jack, then BE a better coach.
We might need to face the fact that the game just isnt that good any more. I dont know how it got to this point, but it really just isnt as fun to watch as it was 10-15 years ago.
Coach your players properly and you won’t see so many flags, Jack.
Most penalties in the 1960’s
Most penalties in the 70’s
Most penalties in the 80’s
Most penalties in the 90’s
Most penalties in the 00’s
Most penalties in the 10’s
Constantly new coaches, players, even ownership.
But one thing NEVER changes.
Tell me how it’s even mathematically possible?
It’s a conspiracy. The NFL refs have it out for the Raiders. Or maybe that California air has something to do with it. Don’t worry first game in vegas will have flags over/under at 5. Refs will be paid to not throw them and Vegas will clean up