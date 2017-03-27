Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 27, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT

Seven questions regarding the Bills as the league meetings get underway.

Was the Dolphins’ playoff berth a result of smoke and mirrors?

The Patriots expect to be playing their game in Mexico City in mid-November.

Running through the pros and cons of the Jets drafting LSU RB Leonard Fournette.

S Eric Weddle has high hopes for the Ravens secondary.

A look at the Bengals’ decision to part ways with LB Rey Maualuga.

Comparing possible Browns No. 1 pick Myles Garrett with previous defensive ends who went at the top of the draft.

Should the Steelers draft a running back?

Ohio pass rusher Tarell Basham is expected to work out for the Texans.

New Colts P Jeff Locke is looking forward to working with K Adam Vinatieri.

The Jaguars have some possible contract extensions to think about in the coming months.

Struggling for the Titans didn’t stop cornerbacks Perrish Cox and Valentino Blake from finding new jobs.

Broncos T Michael Schofield is working to raise awareness of the dangers of opiod addiction.

Quarterback, cornerback and defensive line could be areas the Chiefs address in the draft.

Monday is shaping up to be a big day for the Raiders and Las Vegas.

LSU S Jamal Adams could be a fit with the Chargers.

T Byron Bell will be in the mix as the Cowboys look to replace Doug Free on the right side of their offensive line.

Miami TE David Njoku was born in New Jersey before being mentored by Jeremy Shockey and would love to play for the Giants.

Will C Jason Kelce and the Eagles part ways this offseason?

Quick notes on the projected members of the Redskins’ starting offense.

Sustainable success for the Bears is a myth until they find a quarterback.

Running through the Lions’ biggest cap numbers for 2017.

Kyle Murphy could be part of the Packers’ plans at guard.

Said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer of players leaving this offseason, “We’re going to miss those players. You get attached to all those guys. But I do think in order to improve at some point, you have to move on and try to kind of change things a little bit.”

Given the option, would the Falcons opt out of wearing “Color Rush” uniforms?

Musing about the possible Panthers selection with the eighth pick of the draft.

The Saints have to think about life after QB Drew Brees.

LB Lavonte David believes the Buccaneers are on the cusp of big things.

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill is helping out high school players in St. Louis.

This offseason’s free agent additions should help Rams QB Jared Goff in his second season.

The secondary is a vital part of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s plans on defense.

What areas might the Seahawks address in the late stages of free agency?