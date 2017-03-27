Packers G.M. on running backs: “We need some more guys”

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 27, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

Packers General Manager Ted Thompson doesn’t mind admitting he needs a running back or two.

But he’s not going to talk about that one in particular.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Thompson said he knews the Packers need to address the position after losing Eddie Lacy in free agency.

“We need some more guys,” Thompson said. “We’re a little short in a couple of areas. So from a personnel standpoint, we’ve got to get some more bodies. But we like the guys that we have, it’s just that we’d like to get some more.”

But when the conversation turned toward the possibility of former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, Thompson had less to say.

“We don’t talk about players that are not on our team,” he said. “We never have. We never will. It doesn’t serve a purpose, I don’t think.”

The Packers don’t have much to speak of at the moment, other than converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery and the return of Christine Michael, so it figures to be something they have to address. And while there are other veteran backs available (such as Jamaal Charles and LeGarrette Blount), the Packers have yet to make a move there either.

So their vacancy and Peterson’s availability will keep their names paired in the news, whether Thompson wants to talk about it or not.