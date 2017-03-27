Panthers say Jerry Richardson isn’t selling team

Posted by Josh Alper on March 27, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson isn’t attending the league meetings in Arizona this week and a six-person group will be representing the team in his place.

Per the team, they won’t be there to discuss the possible sale of the team. A report from Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports suggested that the future of the franchise “could become more of a front-burner issue” this year with “many other owners” anticipating that the team will be sold before Richardson dies.

Richardson is 80 and has dealt with health issues in the past, but the plan has been that the team won’t be sold until after he passes away.

“Mr. Richardson is healthy, vigorous, happy and fully engaged in the business of the Carolina Panthers. The team is absolutely not for sale,” team spokesman Steven Drummond said, via the Charlotte Observer. “These reports are based on the misinterpretation of an agenda item. No owner is more committed to his team than Mr. Richardson.”

The agenda item Drummond refers to is the team’s move to buy back a four percent interest in the team that was held by the late Donald Keough. That move requires the approval of other owners.