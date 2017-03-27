Raiders’ move to Las Vegas approved

The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas.
NFL owners today approved the move of the team from Oakland (where they’re playing in a rickety old stadium) to Las Vegas (where taxpayers will foot a large portion of the bill for a shiny new stadium). According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the vote was 31-1, with only the Dolphins objecting.
They won’t become the Las Vegas Raiders immediately, as the team plans to continue playing in Oakland at least for the 2017 season and probably for 2018 as well, while the new stadium is built. That will create an awkward situation where the home fans are cheering for a team that is about to pack up and leave.
But that has happened before in the NFL, and it will now happen again, and the reason is always the same: money. Raiders owner Mark Davis can make more green in Vegas than he could in Oakland, and so the Silver and Black is moving.
First bet.
What are the “odds” of a lot backlash from Raiders fans?
At least it’s not San Antonio
Goodbye home field advantage. Goodbye to one of the greatest tailgating experiences in the NFL!
So I guess this means the approval was pushed thru before anyone realized that sports betting is legal in Nevada? That’s amazing, isn’t it, Mike?
Bouya!
Condolences to the fans in Oakland. I’ve never gone there for a game but I’ll go see them play in Vegas a couple of times a year.
ONE NATION!
Can Spanos now announce he’s staying in San Diego?
Don’t answer, don’t answer. I know the answer.
Oakland fans suffered through all those years of mediocrity and just when things start to look up…
expect the Raiders to wear the white jerseys at home with that Vegas sun beating down on em
I don’t know why the Raiders seem to hate Oakland so much. Those are fans that stay with them through think and thin.
Mediocrity’s moving east!
Are they going to remain the Raiders? I can’t imagine an NFL without them, but Vegas isn’t exactly known for pirates. Then again, not many lions are found in detroit
This is just wrong (and I have no dog in this fight).
Just a money grab, and an insult for a storied franchise.
Its official! Raider fan is kicked in the teeth again. You have nobody to blame but yourselves. There was plenty of money in Bay Area but nobody wanted to step up to help! Hopefully, the Vegas Radiers won’t need your tarp after a couple of years!
The Raiders, a team without a permanent home. They won’t have any loyal fans in transient Vegas. Total business move to sell Raiders stuff when tourists are in town. Not a good move for developing young players.
Viva Las Vegas baby!! Dad would be proud.
Sad, but inevitable… GO RAIDERS!!!
Stop going to games and stop watching commercials! All the owners think we are suckers. It could be your team next. This has to stop. We invested in our team and can lose it any time.
There’s word on the street that they may play at Levi’s stadium for a couple seasons. Except for the obnoxious JoeToronto and RaiderRob, I don’t dislike their fans. But putting Niners fans and Raiders fans together in a stadium would be the worst thing they could possibly do. Having them play in Oakland the next year or two is like kicking your girlfriend out of your house, but letting her sleep on the couch until she finds a new place to live.
Very excited, will become one of the top destinations for NFL games.
Loved my Oak Raiders, but time to move on to non-sewage field.
Just a bunch of wrinkly, old, white billionaires putting their stench of approval on everything they touch for the sake of the almighty dollar. Sounds familiar.
Will the raiders try to market the entire state of Nevada such as Reno also? Would Reno be in that tv market?
Sad, sad, sad.
The Oaklans Raiders: A Tradition of Excrement
“I don’t know why the Raiders seem to hate Oakland so much. Those are fans that stay with them through think and thin.”
There are $750 million reasons for the Raiders to prefer Vegas over Oakland.
Sad really. Feel bad for the fans.
That being said, Oakland has known for years they needed to step up to the plate and get a deal done. They didn’t, now they are the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tourists will pay for it get it right
Can we please stop with the tired “taxpayers footing the bill” nonsense? Unless you’re going to also complain about taxpayers footing the bill for arts centers, museums, libraries, etc.
Bittersweet.