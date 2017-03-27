 Skip to content

Raiders’ move to Las Vegas approved

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT
The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas.

NFL owners today approved the move of the team from Oakland (where they’re playing in a rickety old stadium) to Las Vegas (where taxpayers will foot a large portion of the bill for a shiny new stadium). According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the vote was 31-1, with only the Dolphins objecting.

They won’t become the Las Vegas Raiders immediately, as the team plans to continue playing in Oakland at least for the 2017 season and probably for 2018 as well, while the new stadium is built. That will create an awkward situation where the home fans are cheering for a team that is about to pack up and leave.

But that has happened before in the NFL, and it will now happen again, and the reason is always the same: money. Raiders owner Mark Davis can make more green in Vegas than he could in Oakland, and so the Silver and Black is moving.

29 Responses to “Raiders’ move to Las Vegas approved”
  1. mortyglickstein says: Mar 27, 2017 2:13 PM

    First bet.
    What are the “odds” of a lot backlash from Raiders fans?

  2. davefromwork says: Mar 27, 2017 2:13 PM

    At least it’s not San Antonio

  3. raiderheart says: Mar 27, 2017 2:14 PM

    Goodbye home field advantage. Goodbye to one of the greatest tailgating experiences in the NFL!

  4. bannedfromchoirpractice says: Mar 27, 2017 2:14 PM

    So I guess this means the approval was pushed thru before anyone realized that sports betting is legal in Nevada? That’s amazing, isn’t it, Mike?

  5. joetoronto says: Mar 27, 2017 2:14 PM

    Bouya!

    Condolences to the fans in Oakland. I’ve never gone there for a game but I’ll go see them play in Vegas a couple of times a year.

  6. theghostofaldavis says: Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM

    ONE NATION!

  7. lightninglucci says: Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM

    Can Spanos now announce he’s staying in San Diego?

    Don’t answer, don’t answer. I know the answer.

  8. enochmh2 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM

    Oakland fans suffered through all those years of mediocrity and just when things start to look up…

  9. scoops1 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM

    expect the Raiders to wear the white jerseys at home with that Vegas sun beating down on em

  10. rainsarge says: Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM

    I don’t know why the Raiders seem to hate Oakland so much. Those are fans that stay with them through think and thin.

  11. mrbiggstuff says: Mar 27, 2017 2:16 PM

    Mediocrity’s moving east!

  12. traptses says: Mar 27, 2017 2:16 PM

    Are they going to remain the Raiders? I can’t imagine an NFL without them, but Vegas isn’t exactly known for pirates. Then again, not many lions are found in detroit

  13. janvanflac says: Mar 27, 2017 2:16 PM

    This is just wrong (and I have no dog in this fight).
    Just a money grab, and an insult for a storied franchise.

  14. pantherpro says: Mar 27, 2017 2:16 PM

    Its official! Raider fan is kicked in the teeth again. You have nobody to blame but yourselves. There was plenty of money in Bay Area but nobody wanted to step up to help! Hopefully, the Vegas Radiers won’t need your tarp after a couple of years!

  15. pau49ers says: Mar 27, 2017 2:17 PM

    The Raiders, a team without a permanent home. They won’t have any loyal fans in transient Vegas. Total business move to sell Raiders stuff when tourists are in town. Not a good move for developing young players.

  16. jonathankrobinson424 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:17 PM

    Viva Las Vegas baby!! Dad would be proud.

  17. jdphx says: Mar 27, 2017 2:18 PM

    Sad, but inevitable… GO RAIDERS!!!

  18. dawiz2008 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:18 PM

    Stop going to games and stop watching commercials! All the owners think we are suckers. It could be your team next. This has to stop. We invested in our team and can lose it any time.

  19. niners816 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:19 PM

    They won’t become the Las Vegas Raiders immediately, as the team plans to continue playing in Oakland at least for the 2017 season and possibly for 2018 as well, while the new stadium is built. That will create an awkward situation where the home fans are cheering for a team that is about to pack up and leave.
    ——————–
    There’s word on the street that they may play at Levi’s stadium for a couple seasons. Except for the obnoxious JoeToronto and RaiderRob, I don’t dislike their fans. But putting Niners fans and Raiders fans together in a stadium would be the worst thing they could possibly do. Having them play in Oakland the next year or two is like kicking your girlfriend out of your house, but letting her sleep on the couch until she finds a new place to live.

  20. u4iadman says: Mar 27, 2017 2:19 PM

    Very excited, will become one of the top destinations for NFL games.

    Loved my Oak Raiders, but time to move on to non-sewage field.

  21. Indybear says: Mar 27, 2017 2:20 PM

    Just a bunch of wrinkly, old, white billionaires putting their stench of approval on everything they touch for the sake of the almighty dollar. Sounds familiar.

  22. thermanmerman99 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:20 PM

    Will the raiders try to market the entire state of Nevada such as Reno also? Would Reno be in that tv market?

  23. heybackatyou says: Mar 27, 2017 2:21 PM

    Sad, sad, sad.

  24. mezanine10 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:22 PM

    The Oaklans Raiders: A Tradition of Excrement

  25. wrossi81 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:22 PM

    “I don’t know why the Raiders seem to hate Oakland so much. Those are fans that stay with them through think and thin.”

    There are $750 million reasons for the Raiders to prefer Vegas over Oakland.

  26. billsfan66 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:23 PM

    Sad really. Feel bad for the fans.

    That being said, Oakland has known for years they needed to step up to the plate and get a deal done. They didn’t, now they are the Las Vegas Raiders.

  27. guitarmaninks says: Mar 27, 2017 2:23 PM

    Tourists will pay for it get it right

  28. cardinealsfan20 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:23 PM

    Can we please stop with the tired “taxpayers footing the bill” nonsense? Unless you’re going to also complain about taxpayers footing the bill for arts centers, museums, libraries, etc.

  29. radrntn says: Mar 27, 2017 2:24 PM

    Bittersweet.

