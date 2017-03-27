 Skip to content

Raiders’ move to Las Vegas approved

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas.

NFL owners today approved the move of the team from Oakland (where they’re playing in a rickety old stadium) to Las Vegas (where taxpayers will foot a large portion of the bill for a shiny new stadium). According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the vote was 31-1, with only the Dolphins objecting.

They won’t become the Las Vegas Raiders immediately, as the team plans to continue playing in Oakland at least for the 2017 season and probably for 2018 as well, while the new stadium is built. That will create an awkward situation where the home fans are cheering for a team that is about to pack up and leave.

But that has happened before in the NFL, and it will now happen again, and the reason is always the same: money. Raiders owner Mark Davis can make more green in Vegas than he could in Oakland, and so the Silver and Black is moving.

Permalink 69 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
69 Responses to “Raiders’ move to Las Vegas approved”
  1. mortyglickstein says: Mar 27, 2017 2:13 PM

    First bet.
    What are the “odds” of a lot backlash from Raiders fans?

  2. davefromwork says: Mar 27, 2017 2:13 PM

    At least it’s not San Antonio

  3. raiderheart says: Mar 27, 2017 2:14 PM

    Goodbye home field advantage. Goodbye to one of the greatest tailgating experiences in the NFL!

  4. bannedfromchoirpractice says: Mar 27, 2017 2:14 PM

    So I guess this means the approval was pushed thru before anyone realized that sports betting is legal in Nevada? That’s amazing, isn’t it, Mike?

  5. joetoronto says: Mar 27, 2017 2:14 PM

    Bouya!

    Condolences to the fans in Oakland. I’ve never gone there for a game but I’ll go see them play in Vegas a couple of times a year.

  6. theghostofaldavis says: Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM

    ONE NATION!

  7. lightninglucci says: Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM

    Can Spanos now announce he’s staying in San Diego?

    Don’t answer, don’t answer. I know the answer.

  8. enochmh2 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM

    Oakland fans suffered through all those years of mediocrity and just when things start to look up…

  9. scoops1 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM

    expect the Raiders to wear the white jerseys at home with that Vegas sun beating down on em

  10. rainsarge says: Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM

    I don’t know why the Raiders seem to hate Oakland so much. Those are fans that stay with them through think and thin.

  11. mrbiggstuff says: Mar 27, 2017 2:16 PM

    Mediocrity’s moving east!

  12. traptses says: Mar 27, 2017 2:16 PM

    Are they going to remain the Raiders? I can’t imagine an NFL without them, but Vegas isn’t exactly known for pirates. Then again, not many lions are found in detroit

  13. janvanflac says: Mar 27, 2017 2:16 PM

    This is just wrong (and I have no dog in this fight).
    Just a money grab, and an insult for a storied franchise.

  14. pantherpro says: Mar 27, 2017 2:16 PM

    Its official! Raider fan is kicked in the teeth again. You have nobody to blame but yourselves. There was plenty of money in Bay Area but nobody wanted to step up to help! Hopefully, the Vegas Radiers won’t need your tarp after a couple of years!

  15. pau49ers says: Mar 27, 2017 2:17 PM

    The Raiders, a team without a permanent home. They won’t have any loyal fans in transient Vegas. Total business move to sell Raiders stuff when tourists are in town. Not a good move for developing young players.

  16. jonathankrobinson424 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:17 PM

    Viva Las Vegas baby!! Dad would be proud.

  17. jdphx says: Mar 27, 2017 2:18 PM

    Sad, but inevitable… GO RAIDERS!!!

  18. dawiz2008 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:18 PM

    Stop going to games and stop watching commercials! All the owners think we are suckers. It could be your team next. This has to stop. We invested in our team and can lose it any time.

  19. niners816 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:19 PM

    They won’t become the Las Vegas Raiders immediately, as the team plans to continue playing in Oakland at least for the 2017 season and possibly for 2018 as well, while the new stadium is built. That will create an awkward situation where the home fans are cheering for a team that is about to pack up and leave.
    ——————–
    There’s word on the street that they may play at Levi’s stadium for a couple seasons. Except for the obnoxious JoeToronto and RaiderRob, I don’t dislike their fans. But putting Niners fans and Raiders fans together in a stadium would be the worst thing they could possibly do. Having them play in Oakland the next year or two is like kicking your girlfriend out of your house, but letting her sleep on the couch until she finds a new place to live.

  20. u4iadman says: Mar 27, 2017 2:19 PM

    Very excited, will become one of the top destinations for NFL games.

    Loved my Oak Raiders, but time to move on to non-sewage field.

  21. Indybear says: Mar 27, 2017 2:20 PM

    Just a bunch of wrinkly, old, white billionaires putting their stench of approval on everything they touch for the sake of the almighty dollar. Sounds familiar.

  22. thermanmerman99 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:20 PM

    Will the raiders try to market the entire state of Nevada such as Reno also? Would Reno be in that tv market?

  23. heybackatyou says: Mar 27, 2017 2:21 PM

    Sad, sad, sad.

  24. mezanine10 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:22 PM

    The Oaklans Raiders: A Tradition of Excrement

  25. wrossi81 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:22 PM

    “I don’t know why the Raiders seem to hate Oakland so much. Those are fans that stay with them through think and thin.”

    There are $750 million reasons for the Raiders to prefer Vegas over Oakland.

  26. billsfan66 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:23 PM

    Sad really. Feel bad for the fans.

    That being said, Oakland has known for years they needed to step up to the plate and get a deal done. They didn’t, now they are the Las Vegas Raiders.

  27. guitarmaninks says: Mar 27, 2017 2:23 PM

    Tourists will pay for it get it right

  28. cardinealsfan20 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:23 PM

    Can we please stop with the tired “taxpayers footing the bill” nonsense? Unless you’re going to also complain about taxpayers footing the bill for arts centers, museums, libraries, etc.

  29. radrntn says: Mar 27, 2017 2:24 PM

    Bittersweet.

  30. mightymax0 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:28 PM

    Vegas here we come

  31. txndave says: Mar 27, 2017 2:29 PM

    Keep them in Oakland, man! First the Chargers and now this? SMDH

  32. lurch61 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:29 PM

    scoops1 says:
    Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM
    expect the Raiders to wear the white jerseys at home with that Vegas sun beating down on em
    ********************************
    There is no hit sun in the fall and winter
    Maybe a little in sept but from oct thru jan it gets chilly in vegas

  33. feckyerlife says: Mar 27, 2017 2:30 PM

    what a crappy city to be in. first you will lose the warriors to san fran then following year the raiders will go to vegas. How about them A’s oh yeah sorry its not the 80s any more.

  34. 2sloweggroll says: Mar 27, 2017 2:30 PM

    long time raider fan here… looks like I’m getting my Sundays back, because I wont be buying the NFL ticket and I am sure not going to watch the niners.

    screw the nfl. I already had stopped watching the thursday/sunday/ monday nite games. Now I wont watch at all. If the city of Oakland had any heart they would not allow them to play at the coliseum the next two years while they build the new stadium. Go play in Santa Clara

  35. arcross12042004scorp15 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:30 PM

    My sympathies to Oakland and their fans.
    God Bless Ralph and Mary Wilson and Terry and Kim Pegulas. People who could have made more money moving the their team, but didn’t. Thank you.

  36. richabbs says: Mar 27, 2017 2:30 PM

    Sorry, but Oakland is a hell-hole. Both the stadium and the location are awful. I can see a team looking to locate to San Diego in the next 5-10 years, but it will be a long time before you a team looking at Oakland.

    Of course it is about money, but Davis really tried to work with Oakland for a number of years, but got the cold shoulder. They probably should have stayed in LA in the first place, but Las Vegas is the best move available right now. Hopefully, they will eventually build a retractable roof stadium. It gets hot in that desert during the day.

  37. sdelmonte says: Mar 27, 2017 2:31 PM

    I still don’t believe the stadium gets built. The money seems iffy – even if the city kicks in more than it said it would. Adelsohn might decide to make things difficult. And two years is a short amount of time to build.

  38. swede700 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:34 PM

    Don’t we remember the last time a team stayed in a town for a year after announcing that they were moving? Houston, we have a problem…and they certainly did. If you’re going to move, you may as well go play in Sam Boyd now. If the Chargers can play in StubHub, you can play in Sam Boyd. No sense in staying in a market you’re deserting.

  39. wrlegrand says: Mar 27, 2017 2:35 PM

    Oakland fans should let them play in an empty stadium for most of their games the next two years.

    If there is one shining light, maybe the town could get rewarded with a SB contender the next few years on the way out. I cannot imagine my home team moving. Has to be a sickening day for those fans…

  40. nwohogan4life says: Mar 27, 2017 2:35 PM

    No dog in this fight but a sad day indeed for one of the storied franchises in the NFL. It will and always will be……about the money.

  41. eastcoast49ersfan says: Mar 27, 2017 2:35 PM

    scoops1 says:
    Mar 27, 2017 2:15 PM
    expect the Raiders to wear the white jerseys at home with that Vegas sun beating down on em

    They will be playing in a dome, so the sun won’t be an issue. However, they should wear white for all home games, since all of the fans of the opposing team will fill up most of the seats.

  42. lscratchingthesurface says: Mar 27, 2017 2:38 PM

    Oakland my heart goes out to you.
    Chiefs fan.

  43. ravensbob says: Mar 27, 2017 2:39 PM

    No one to blame but the politicians. Same as Baltimore, Cleveland and St Louis. We learned long ago here at the heart of the Chesapeake that money talks and BS walks-or leaves at 2am in Mayflower trucks. Sad thing is, Oakland can’t afford to be big league anymore.

  44. junkmagnet2013 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:42 PM

    Would’ve loved to see them stay in Oakland, but bottom line is the city just didn’t want to play ball. They have been promised a new stadium since they returned to Oakland in ’95. 22 years later and they are still stuck with that outhouse of a stadium.

    I know some fans will be pissed, but if you didn’t get what you were promised after more than two decades, wouldn’t you walk too? Yes you would.

    Bottom line, I am a RAIDERS fan, not a fan of any city. So it’ll be great to (finally) see my team in a stadium that they (and we) deserve!!

  45. bubbybrisket says: Mar 27, 2017 2:45 PM

    Schefty is a bum

  46. slippery59 says: Mar 27, 2017 2:47 PM

    If I’m not mistaken, the reason any business owner is in business is to make money. NFL owners are no different. And NFL teams and their stadiums are not the only businesses to have ever been given tax payer dollars to help a business along. It happens all the time with tax breaks for new business start ups. Why should the Raiders be any different?? They certainly aren’t looking to lose money.

  47. csszrr says: Mar 27, 2017 2:52 PM

    i am disappointed for the NFL and for the real Raider fans. this is godell playing to the casual fan and the quick buck. as a Browns fan, i am also disappointed that haslam voted to approve the move. having experienced a team moving i would reflexively vote against any team leaving their city. i mean what is next for godell? perhaps relocating the Chiefs or the Saints to Mexico City?

  48. howiehandles says: Mar 27, 2017 3:00 PM

    Oakland fans should stay away from the games. The team will still get paid, but hit them in the concessions. There’s no reason to support that team.

  49. averagejoe5050 says: Mar 27, 2017 3:05 PM

    Certainly the “Las Vegas” taxpayers won’t be paying, but a heftier hotel tax from tourists will….THE SMART WAY TO FUND A TEAM

  50. rjmjets says: Mar 27, 2017 3:06 PM

    So I guess this means the approval was pushed thru before anyone realized that sports betting is legal in Nevada? That’s amazing, isn’t it, Mike?

    Guess what? There is sports betting going on in every city in the country! Only difference is in Las Vegas it is open and regulated.

  51. jerryyouradisgrace says: Mar 27, 2017 3:07 PM

    This is a sad day for us older NFL fans….a team steeped in pro football lore …and one that history will never forget with all the unforgettable players and teams the Raiders have produced is no more
    We fans feel your pain….the only true nation
    RAIDER NATION

    Much respect…boys fan

  52. stlouisfan says: Mar 27, 2017 3:07 PM

    Sad for Oakland . This is the NFL. Other cities that will need new stadiums should take note of the recent franchise moves the past year. If an owner wants a new stadium and wants the city to pay for it , you better get it done if you want to keep your team. The state of Nevada and the city of Las Vegas came up with $750 million plus another $200 million for stadium upgrades . That’s nearly $ 1 billion . So good luck Nashville ,Jacksonville , New Orleans , Buffalo and any other NFL city that its owner demands a new stadium and you foot the bill.

  53. gysot says: Mar 27, 2017 3:09 PM

    Dont forget to pack the tarp.

  54. rdrs68 says: Mar 27, 2017 3:12 PM

    Can we please stop with the tired “taxpayers footing the bill” nonsense? Unless you’re going to also complain about taxpayers footing the bill for arts centers, museums, libraries, etc.

    —————————————————-

    Art centers, museums, libraries are almost always owned by the government and are not private for profit entities whereas a sports team worth billions is always a private for profit business. Hope that fixes it for you!

  55. gschatman says: Mar 27, 2017 3:14 PM

    Man it’s like when your ex-wife marries your best friend. Or you thought he was.

  56. bugsforever says: Mar 27, 2017 3:17 PM

    “Can we please stop with the tired “taxpayers footing the bill” nonsense? Unless you’re going to also complain about taxpayers footing the bill for arts centers, museums, libraries, etc.”
    Stupidest analogy of the day, unless you’re speaking of all of those libraries and museums that are owned by billionaires and charge $100 admission.(not including parking)

  57. raiderrob68 says: Mar 27, 2017 3:18 PM

    Within 10 years, they will have to relocate again. Can anyone not see the major gambling scandal coming? Not to mention the major player issues with gambling, hookers, drugs, and other temptations in Vegas that will make the owners regret this day.

  58. harrisonhits2 says: Mar 27, 2017 3:18 PM

    “All in favor of massive greed raise your hands!”

    32 hands in the air so fast Marc Davis’ toupee came flying off from the breeze

  59. baldbuc says: Mar 27, 2017 3:18 PM

    Hmm, 2 lame duck seasons in the city that you’re leaving. That worked out real well for the Houston Oilers.

  60. jerseyraider says: Mar 27, 2017 3:21 PM

    One headline should read: “Dolphins Ross casts lone dissenting vote in desperate effort to gain disaffected Raider fans”.

  61. cardinealsfan20 says: Mar 27, 2017 3:22 PM

    “Oakland my heart goes out to you”

    Why? This move is 100% the result of Oakland’s inaction.

  62. JSpicoli says: Mar 27, 2017 3:22 PM

    I’m out. Can’t believe the NFL is this stupid.

  63. jag1959 says: Mar 27, 2017 3:25 PM

    raiderheart says:
    Mar 27, 2017 2:14 PM
    Goodbye home field advantage. Goodbye to one of the greatest tailgating experiences in the NFL!
    ___________________________

    And hello to the Super Bowl’s newest favorite destination!
    NOLA is going to need a shiny new facility to even get a whiff of one now

  64. rrhoe says: Mar 27, 2017 3:28 PM

    Oakland Raiders, LA Raiders, back to Oakland Raiders and now Las Vegas Raiders, don’t matter to me– Still my Silver & Black!!!!!

  65. dietrich43 says: Mar 27, 2017 3:29 PM

    They have the worst stadium in the NFL. But, it’s obvious the NFL is once again choosing profit over fans.

    I wish more Owners would foot the bill for their stadium. I don’t mind taxpayers paying for the stadiums, if it passes a local vote (although, I’d say don’t do it, tax money can be spent in better ways).

  66. iman62 says: Mar 27, 2017 3:31 PM

    Can someone ask the Fins why they voted no? Would like to know the reasoning.

  67. doctordirty907 says: Mar 27, 2017 3:32 PM

    I wonder what Marshawn Lynch thinks about this move, because he was excited to play for his hometown team…

  68. tyjohn47 says: Mar 27, 2017 3:45 PM

    Every NFL team makes money. The NFL’s TV deals ensure that. The Raiders are profitable in Oakland, their attendance is solid but this is about the Raiders making more money. The City of Oakland cannot afford a billion dollars to hang on to the Raiders. They just can’t. That isn’t going to change anytime soon either.

    I agree with the poster who said the Raiders should just move to Sam Boyd Stadium this season. The Raiders stayin in Oakland there while their new stadium is built in Vegas amounts to kicking Oakland while they’re down. Make the move or don’t.

  69. tomtravis76 says: Mar 27, 2017 3:48 PM

    Why not just cancel all contracts in Oakland( there had to be language in them if a moved was announced) and start playing at Sam Boyd while the new stadium is built? The schedule hasn’t been released , there is plenty of time to make it work. There are too many things that could happen in Oakland with so many crazy people walking around.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!