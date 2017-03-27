Raiders’ move to Las Vegas approved

The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas.
NFL owners today approved the move of the team from Oakland (where they’re playing in a rickety old stadium) to Las Vegas (where taxpayers will foot a large portion of the bill for a shiny new stadium). According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the vote was 31-1, with only the Dolphins objecting.
They won’t become the Las Vegas Raiders immediately, as the team plans to continue playing in Oakland at least for the 2017 season and probably for 2018 as well, while the new stadium is built. That will create an awkward situation where the home fans are cheering for a team that is about to pack up and leave.
But that has happened before in the NFL, and it will now happen again, and the reason is always the same: money. Raiders owner Mark Davis can make more green in Vegas than he could in Oakland, and so the Silver and Black is moving.
First bet.
What are the “odds” of a lot backlash from Raiders fans?
At least it’s not San Antonio
Goodbye home field advantage. Goodbye to one of the greatest tailgating experiences in the NFL!
So I guess this means the approval was pushed thru before anyone realized that sports betting is legal in Nevada? That’s amazing, isn’t it, Mike?
Bouya!
Condolences to the fans in Oakland. I’ve never gone there for a game but I’ll go see them play in Vegas a couple of times a year.
ONE NATION!
Can Spanos now announce he’s staying in San Diego?
Don’t answer, don’t answer. I know the answer.
Oakland fans suffered through all those years of mediocrity and just when things start to look up…
expect the Raiders to wear the white jerseys at home with that Vegas sun beating down on em
I don’t know why the Raiders seem to hate Oakland so much. Those are fans that stay with them through think and thin.
Mediocrity’s moving east!
Are they going to remain the Raiders? I can’t imagine an NFL without them, but Vegas isn’t exactly known for pirates. Then again, not many lions are found in detroit
This is just wrong (and I have no dog in this fight).
Just a money grab, and an insult for a storied franchise.
Its official! Raider fan is kicked in the teeth again. You have nobody to blame but yourselves. There was plenty of money in Bay Area but nobody wanted to step up to help! Hopefully, the Vegas Radiers won’t need your tarp after a couple of years!
The Raiders, a team without a permanent home. They won’t have any loyal fans in transient Vegas. Total business move to sell Raiders stuff when tourists are in town. Not a good move for developing young players.
Viva Las Vegas baby!! Dad would be proud.
Sad, but inevitable… GO RAIDERS!!!
Stop going to games and stop watching commercials! All the owners think we are suckers. It could be your team next. This has to stop. We invested in our team and can lose it any time.
There’s word on the street that they may play at Levi’s stadium for a couple seasons. Except for the obnoxious JoeToronto and RaiderRob, I don’t dislike their fans. But putting Niners fans and Raiders fans together in a stadium would be the worst thing they could possibly do. Having them play in Oakland the next year or two is like kicking your girlfriend out of your house, but letting her sleep on the couch until she finds a new place to live.
Very excited, will become one of the top destinations for NFL games.
Loved my Oak Raiders, but time to move on to non-sewage field.
Just a bunch of wrinkly, old, white billionaires putting their stench of approval on everything they touch for the sake of the almighty dollar. Sounds familiar.
Will the raiders try to market the entire state of Nevada such as Reno also? Would Reno be in that tv market?
Sad, sad, sad.
The Oaklans Raiders: A Tradition of Excrement
“I don’t know why the Raiders seem to hate Oakland so much. Those are fans that stay with them through think and thin.”
There are $750 million reasons for the Raiders to prefer Vegas over Oakland.
Sad really. Feel bad for the fans.
That being said, Oakland has known for years they needed to step up to the plate and get a deal done. They didn’t, now they are the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tourists will pay for it get it right
Can we please stop with the tired “taxpayers footing the bill” nonsense? Unless you’re going to also complain about taxpayers footing the bill for arts centers, museums, libraries, etc.
Bittersweet.
Vegas here we come
Keep them in Oakland, man! First the Chargers and now this? SMDH
There is no hit sun in the fall and winter
Maybe a little in sept but from oct thru jan it gets chilly in vegas
what a crappy city to be in. first you will lose the warriors to san fran then following year the raiders will go to vegas. How about them A’s oh yeah sorry its not the 80s any more.
long time raider fan here… looks like I’m getting my Sundays back, because I wont be buying the NFL ticket and I am sure not going to watch the niners.
screw the nfl. I already had stopped watching the thursday/sunday/ monday nite games. Now I wont watch at all. If the city of Oakland had any heart they would not allow them to play at the coliseum the next two years while they build the new stadium. Go play in Santa Clara
My sympathies to Oakland and their fans.
God Bless Ralph and Mary Wilson and Terry and Kim Pegulas. People who could have made more money moving the their team, but didn’t. Thank you.
Sorry, but Oakland is a hell-hole. Both the stadium and the location are awful. I can see a team looking to locate to San Diego in the next 5-10 years, but it will be a long time before you a team looking at Oakland.
Of course it is about money, but Davis really tried to work with Oakland for a number of years, but got the cold shoulder. They probably should have stayed in LA in the first place, but Las Vegas is the best move available right now. Hopefully, they will eventually build a retractable roof stadium. It gets hot in that desert during the day.
I still don’t believe the stadium gets built. The money seems iffy – even if the city kicks in more than it said it would. Adelsohn might decide to make things difficult. And two years is a short amount of time to build.
Don’t we remember the last time a team stayed in a town for a year after announcing that they were moving? Houston, we have a problem…and they certainly did. If you’re going to move, you may as well go play in Sam Boyd now. If the Chargers can play in StubHub, you can play in Sam Boyd. No sense in staying in a market you’re deserting.
Oakland fans should let them play in an empty stadium for most of their games the next two years.
If there is one shining light, maybe the town could get rewarded with a SB contender the next few years on the way out. I cannot imagine my home team moving. Has to be a sickening day for those fans…
No dog in this fight but a sad day indeed for one of the storied franchises in the NFL. It will and always will be……about the money.
They will be playing in a dome, so the sun won’t be an issue. However, they should wear white for all home games, since all of the fans of the opposing team will fill up most of the seats.
Oakland my heart goes out to you.
Chiefs fan.
No one to blame but the politicians. Same as Baltimore, Cleveland and St Louis. We learned long ago here at the heart of the Chesapeake that money talks and BS walks-or leaves at 2am in Mayflower trucks. Sad thing is, Oakland can’t afford to be big league anymore.
Would’ve loved to see them stay in Oakland, but bottom line is the city just didn’t want to play ball. They have been promised a new stadium since they returned to Oakland in ’95. 22 years later and they are still stuck with that outhouse of a stadium.
I know some fans will be pissed, but if you didn’t get what you were promised after more than two decades, wouldn’t you walk too? Yes you would.
Bottom line, I am a RAIDERS fan, not a fan of any city. So it’ll be great to (finally) see my team in a stadium that they (and we) deserve!!
Schefty is a bum
If I’m not mistaken, the reason any business owner is in business is to make money. NFL owners are no different. And NFL teams and their stadiums are not the only businesses to have ever been given tax payer dollars to help a business along. It happens all the time with tax breaks for new business start ups. Why should the Raiders be any different?? They certainly aren’t looking to lose money.
i am disappointed for the NFL and for the real Raider fans. this is godell playing to the casual fan and the quick buck. as a Browns fan, i am also disappointed that haslam voted to approve the move. having experienced a team moving i would reflexively vote against any team leaving their city. i mean what is next for godell? perhaps relocating the Chiefs or the Saints to Mexico City?
Oakland fans should stay away from the games. The team will still get paid, but hit them in the concessions. There’s no reason to support that team.
Certainly the “Las Vegas” taxpayers won’t be paying, but a heftier hotel tax from tourists will….THE SMART WAY TO FUND A TEAM
Guess what? There is sports betting going on in every city in the country! Only difference is in Las Vegas it is open and regulated.
This is a sad day for us older NFL fans….a team steeped in pro football lore …and one that history will never forget with all the unforgettable players and teams the Raiders have produced is no more
We fans feel your pain….the only true nation
RAIDER NATION
Much respect…boys fan
Sad for Oakland . This is the NFL. Other cities that will need new stadiums should take note of the recent franchise moves the past year. If an owner wants a new stadium and wants the city to pay for it , you better get it done if you want to keep your team. The state of Nevada and the city of Las Vegas came up with $750 million plus another $200 million for stadium upgrades . That’s nearly $ 1 billion . So good luck Nashville ,Jacksonville , New Orleans , Buffalo and any other NFL city that its owner demands a new stadium and you foot the bill.
Dont forget to pack the tarp.
Can we please stop with the tired “taxpayers footing the bill” nonsense? Unless you’re going to also complain about taxpayers footing the bill for arts centers, museums, libraries, etc.
Art centers, museums, libraries are almost always owned by the government and are not private for profit entities whereas a sports team worth billions is always a private for profit business. Hope that fixes it for you!
Man it’s like when your ex-wife marries your best friend. Or you thought he was.
“Can we please stop with the tired “taxpayers footing the bill” nonsense? Unless you’re going to also complain about taxpayers footing the bill for arts centers, museums, libraries, etc.”
Stupidest analogy of the day, unless you’re speaking of all of those libraries and museums that are owned by billionaires and charge $100 admission.(not including parking)
Within 10 years, they will have to relocate again. Can anyone not see the major gambling scandal coming? Not to mention the major player issues with gambling, hookers, drugs, and other temptations in Vegas that will make the owners regret this day.
“All in favor of massive greed raise your hands!”
32 hands in the air so fast Marc Davis’ toupee came flying off from the breeze
Hmm, 2 lame duck seasons in the city that you’re leaving. That worked out real well for the Houston Oilers.
One headline should read: “Dolphins Ross casts lone dissenting vote in desperate effort to gain disaffected Raider fans”.
“Oakland my heart goes out to you”
Why? This move is 100% the result of Oakland’s inaction.
I’m out. Can’t believe the NFL is this stupid.
raiderheart says:
Mar 27, 2017 2:14 PM
Goodbye home field advantage. Goodbye to one of the greatest tailgating experiences in the NFL!
And hello to the Super Bowl’s newest favorite destination!
NOLA is going to need a shiny new facility to even get a whiff of one now
Oakland Raiders, LA Raiders, back to Oakland Raiders and now Las Vegas Raiders, don’t matter to me– Still my Silver & Black!!!!!
They have the worst stadium in the NFL. But, it’s obvious the NFL is once again choosing profit over fans.
I wish more Owners would foot the bill for their stadium. I don’t mind taxpayers paying for the stadiums, if it passes a local vote (although, I’d say don’t do it, tax money can be spent in better ways).
Can someone ask the Fins why they voted no? Would like to know the reasoning.
I wonder what Marshawn Lynch thinks about this move, because he was excited to play for his hometown team…
Every NFL team makes money. The NFL’s TV deals ensure that. The Raiders are profitable in Oakland, their attendance is solid but this is about the Raiders making more money. The City of Oakland cannot afford a billion dollars to hang on to the Raiders. They just can’t. That isn’t going to change anytime soon either.
I agree with the poster who said the Raiders should just move to Sam Boyd Stadium this season. The Raiders stayin in Oakland there while their new stadium is built in Vegas amounts to kicking Oakland while they’re down. Make the move or don’t.
Why not just cancel all contracts in Oakland( there had to be language in them if a moved was announced) and start playing at Sam Boyd while the new stadium is built? The schedule hasn’t been released , there is plenty of time to make it work. There are too many things that could happen in Oakland with so many crazy people walking around.