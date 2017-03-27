Reggie McKenzie says Derek Carr to be full-go for offseason work

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 27, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

Raiders tackle Donald Penn said last month that quarterback Derek Carr was already closing in on being back to full strength after a broken leg ended his 2016 season in December.

General Manager Reggie McKenzie reaffirmed that notion on Monday at the NFL owner’s meetings in Phoenix. McKenzie said that Carr will be a full-go for the team’s offseason workout program, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.

The Raiders can begin their offseason programs on April 17. OTAs take place in May before a final veteran mini-camp in June.

Carr sustained the broken leg on Dec. 24 in a 33-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.