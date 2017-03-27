Report: Giants have some interest in former Jet Nick Mangold

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 27, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

There could me a little more traffic moving from one side of MetLife Stadium to the other.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants have expressed interest in bringing former Jets center Nick Mangold to the blue side of the stadium.

The 33-year-old center was released last month, after spending his entire career with the Jets.

And while he’s not as young as he used to be, Mangold would be an interesting addition to a line that is in some degree of flux. How they’d use him and incumbent center Weston Richburg would be interesting, but Mangold’s toughness and leadership might be what the Giants line needs most.

They’ve also brought in former first-rounder D.J. Fluker this offseason, which probably prevents them from moving Erick Flowers to right tackle as some have suspected might be the best plan.

The Giants have also dragged former Jets quarterback Geno Smith in as a backup, and spent heavily last offseason on heavy defensive tackle Damon Harrison.