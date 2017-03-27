Robert Kraft hopes Bill Belichick coaches into his 80s

With so much time spent wondering about the number of years that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play, here’s a question that rarely comes up: How much longer with Patriots coach Bill Belichick continue to essentially run the football operations?
In an interview to be aired during Tuesday’s PFT Live, Patriots owner Robert Kraft expresses a preference: “I hope he does it ’til his 80s.” Kraft then cited examples of business icons like Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch, who remain highly productive beyond their 80th birthdays.
Belichick turns 65 in April. Which means that he could have another 15 years or more left, if he coaches as long as Kraft hopes Belichick remains in place.
Tune in to NBCSN or NBC Sports Radio on Tuesday morning at 8:35 a.m. ET for the extended discussion with Robert Kraft, during which he touches on a wide variety of issues and topics.
Sorry. Don’t see Belichick coaching two years after Brady retires. His claim and Brady’s claim to play 6 more years will generate some cash for each of them, though.
Belichick IS TRULY GETTING BETTER WITH AGE.
If you really break it down since 2000, BB is getting better with age when it comes to not just coaching his teams, but being the General Manager of his teams as well.
I can see him winning a Super Bowl or two with another QB in 10 years, just because he is so amazin. At building a team. The fact he has been in 3 of the past 56 Super Bowls (when the dynasty was suppose to be over in 2008)
Remarkable.
3 of the past 6 Super Bowls I meant