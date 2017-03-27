Robert Kraft hopes Bill Belichick coaches into his 80s

Posted by Mike Florio on March 27, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT

With so much time spent wondering about the number of years that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play, here’s a question that rarely comes up: How much longer with Patriots coach Bill Belichick continue to essentially run the football operations?

In an interview to be aired during Tuesday’s PFT Live, Patriots owner Robert Kraft expresses a preference: “I hope he does it ’til his 80s.” Kraft then cited examples of business icons like Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch, who remain highly productive beyond their 80th birthdays.

Belichick turns 65 in April. Which means that he could have another 15 years or more left, if he coaches as long as Kraft hopes Belichick remains in place.

Tune in to NBCSN or NBC Sports Radio on Tuesday morning at 8:35 a.m. ET for the extended discussion with Robert Kraft, during which he touches on a wide variety of issues and topics.