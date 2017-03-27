Robert Kraft: Tom Brady plans to play six or seven more years

Tom Brady wants to give George Blanda a run for his money.
Blanda, the Hall of Fame Raiders kicker and quarterback, was the oldest player in NFL history when he played at age 48. Brady, who will turn 40 in August, hopes to play almost that long.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters today that he talked to Brady a few days ago, and Brady told him he plans to play six or seven more years.
It’s almost impossible to imagine that actually happening. Blanda was only a kicker by the end of his career, and no quarterback has played past age 44. The oldest player to pass for more than 1,000 yards in a season was Warren Moon, who did it age 42. Athletes just don’t stay on top into their mid-40s.
Kraft also said he hopes his 64-year-old head coach, Bill Belichick, coaches into his 80s. So the Brady-Belichick combination will last for many more years.
As much as love Brady and the Pats I kind don’t think this is gonna happen. I feel like it may be 2-3 more years and Brady will start to decline.
He’ll do anything to get out of the house – goes to show you celebrity spouses not always what imagined.
how do we feel about 7 more years of tom brady? AAAAWWWWW YYEEEAAAAAHHHH!!!!!
I don’t care if you dislike the Pats or Brady. I’m not a fan of either but if he plays at a high level into his mid 40’s that’s awesome!
That’s not going to happen. No One escapes injury and Father Time. It only takes one hit. Besides those hits add up and take their toll. CTE proved that.
Tom Brady is the GOAT. Remember when they showed Richard Sherman’s face during the SuperBowl? Thank you, New England for shutting up the most annoying team and fanbase.
If that’s the case then they are crazy if they don’t trade Jimmy G
PEDs kept Peyton’s career alive another 4-5 years, could definitely do the same for Brady.
PEDs watch activated
Not a fan of Brady’s, but if anyone could do it, it would be him. He seems to have a great eating, training, and lifestyle system in place to keep him thriving.
Trolls heads exploding in 5, 4, 3…
Roger that.
Their offensive system will extend his playing life. Before anyone gets riled up, please, this is not an insult. It’s just smart football to protect your QB with quick releases and a good O-line. If they keep doing that Brady could play and be effective for another three years. But a big hit and he could be done, and I think they realize that’s a possibility. Otherwise they would have taken Cleveland’s picks for Garoppolo.
Two more years is reasonable. Three is a stretch. I’m not seeing this and still believe they need a transition plan for Garoppolo for 2019 after an extension or a franchise tender in 2018.
he certainly could play that long. He just won’t be a starter or he will be terrible for about 3-4 of those years. He may get clocked as well and be injured. before then
Destroyed his cell phone for no reason at all.
Cheater.
3 more years max or 1 or 2 more Super Bowl rings.
With Italian, Brazilian, and other exotic HGH it is possible but not probable.
As much as I like the Pats and Belichick, there are times when I wish Robert would just keep his yap shut.
This is going to sound ridiculous (and it probably is), but as a long-time Patriots season-ticket holder, I am ready to move on from the Brady error. Not because it hasn’t been great – it’s been awesome. But with Brady now in his 40’s, we all know a change is coming and I guess I just looking forward to seeing what the Patriots are able to do post-Brady.
No way in hell, and I can’t believe Belichick’s buying into it either. As a die hard NE fan, I say 2 more years tops. Don’t let Garoppolo go anywhere.
logicalvoicesays says:
Mar 27, 2017 4:07 PM
Seriously, that’s all you got? Pathetic!
That may be a little ambitious, but I can see 3 yrs at a high level, followed by an ok yr or 2. ASchefter, who’s the best of the talking heads, not withstanding, JG is so gone. The Pats aren’t going into the best draft in 10 yrs with no 1rst or 2nd rnd pick. Pending a possible MButler deal. Cleveland made a huge offseason investment to rebuild their OLine, to protect their investment. The writing is all over the wall. Pats will get a ton, but Browns fans will eventually feel it’s worth it.
LOL, this will never happen, thankfully. Here it goes, Favre Part II.
I believe Brady has three good years left but I would not be surprised if TB12 wins ring #6 he listens to wifey and walks off and retires as the GOAT. After all he has accomplished and what is ahead for him ( He’s at Augusta yesterday playing golf with Jordan Spieth ) it is the perfect time and will cement his legacy. That may be the reason they do not trade Garoppolo.
I see BB as the HC for another five years as his sons grow into NFL coaches. He said one of his greatest joys was coaching with his sons
As great as that sounds (coming from a Pats fan), I dont think that is realistic. and believe me I wish it does play out like that. But realistically, Brady probably has 2 or 3 good years left (barring injury of course). It gets interesting at that point when his playing slips just enough to make Belichick think about putting a different QB in.
And honestly, if Belichick wants to ride Brady even after hes no longer any good, I’m ok with that. (but i dont think that will happen). What those two have done for the Patriots (and us fans) is the greatest gift a football fan could want. We could lose every game from now till eternity and I will still die a happy man.
all that being said, I’m looking forward to next season and seeing if the Pats can repeat!
2 more years
Anyone could play as long as him in the AFC East.
And Robert Craft plans to have 6 or seven more drinks. Before dinner.
When does Belichick say, “Tom, you’ve done enough. There’s the door. Go through it and don’t look back.”
One more season and TB12 should go out on top. They have great team on paper and will go deep into the playoffs. Then let the new gunslinger Jimmy G. take over. You have to wonder if BB will take a stand at the end of the year. This is a game that can be so cruel in so many ways. Look at the legends of the game like Dwight Clark and Gale Sayers and there late life miseries recently revealed. You don’t want that. You want great memories of legendary accomplishes and not have your memory impaired by 4 or 5 more years of possible jolts to the head.
Let’s do it one more time Mr. Brady then look at the big picture and leave on top.
Assorted pft trolls are gnawing on their own extremities again after reading the headline
Lolz
Well, he’s about 20,000 passing yards behind Peyton Manning. 5 healthy seasons will get him there.
father time will deflate his ego in 2-3 years
Two years max and if he plans to stay longer Belichek will trade him to the Browns for a 1st round pick.
You have to remember that in NE Aerosmith is a local band up here and Dream On is a great song.
Good luck Tammy! Got arrogance much?
Not a fan, won’t miss him for a minute, but I’ve seen enough to not bet against him.
The NFL won’t be around that long…
raylewisandhisteeth says:
Mar 27, 2017 4:12 PM
Anyone could play as long as him in the AFC East
Yeah, must be really hard getting by the Bengals and Browns every year. SMH…
logicalvoicesays says:
Mar 27, 2017 4:07 PM
Destroyed his cell phone for no reason at all.
Cheater.
You know, there are so many great openings to troll this topic I just cant believe you fell back on such an old tired one.
Heck, I even trolled it (tongue in cheek though), and Im a Pats fan.
Too many scotches in the Phoenix heat.
In 6 years, the co-ed NFL will be playing tag.
If anyone can cheat father time, it’s the Patriots.
The Browns message to BB is, #12, a 2nd rounder, a 5th rounder…take it or leave it.
BRADY IS THE GOAT
Doesn’t Brady have kids and a wife that made 35M last year? Man, just another shallow jock. When he’s done, he and Gronk should open a bar together. Sit around, nip some Jack and tell the PatriotPatrons about their Glory Days. It would be perfect for them. Tom doesn’t have a real retirement plan, does he? The good ones know when to sit down, retire on top, and not end up doing cheap gigs in Vegas.
No, it won’t be 6 or 7 more years. But we’ll be having this talk every year until he does decide he’s had enough.
As someone who roots against but respects the hell out of him, I hope he is smart enough to get out before the inevitable fall off the cliff happens. I really would hate to see his determination turn into him hanging on for years too long and putting any damper on this crazy legacy he has earned for himself.