Robert Kraft: Tom Brady plans to play six or seven more years

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT

Tom Brady wants to give George Blanda a run for his money.

Blanda, the Hall of Fame Raiders kicker and quarterback, was the oldest player in NFL history when he played at age 48. Brady, who will turn 40 in August, hopes to play almost that long.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters today that he talked to Brady a few days ago, and Brady told him he plans to play six or seven more years.

It’s almost impossible to imagine that actually happening. Blanda was only a kicker by the end of his career, and no quarterback has played past age 44. The oldest player to pass for more than 1,000 yards in a season was Warren Moon, who did it age 42. Athletes just don’t stay on top into their mid-40s.

Kraft also said he hopes his 64-year-old head coach, Bill Belichick, coaches into his 80s. So the Brady-Belichick combination will last for many more years.

Kraft will appear on Tuesday morning’s PFT Live.