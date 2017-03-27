Seahawks “disappointed” by Trevone Boykin arrest

Posted by Josh Alper on March 27, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested in Dallas on Monday morning after a car he was riding in backed into a bar.

Five people were injured and the driver of the car was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Boykin was arrested on marijuana possession and public intoxication charges, leading the team to make a statement about the incident.

“We are aware of the situation involving Trevone Boykin,” a team spokesman said on Twitter. “We are still gathering information and are disappointed.”

Boykin was also arrested in December 2015 while still at TCU after an incident at a bar before the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, which may have contributed to him going undrafted before the Seahawks signed him during the offseason. He eventually pleaded guilty to a charge of resisting arrest.

If the Seahawks’ disappointment level is high enough, the team may be in the market for a new backup to Russell Wilson in the later stages of free agency and/or the draft.