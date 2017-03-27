Should Seahawks sign Kaepernick?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 27, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

The Seahawks have a backup to Russell Wilson in Trevone Boykin. Now that Boykin has been arrested, could the Seahawks be looking for another quarterback to serve as Wilson’s understudy?

If they are, there’s one available quarterback who would make a lot of sense — if he’s willing to suspend for a year his desire to be a starter.

Colin Kaepernick, as one source explained it to PFT, has very high regard for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. And we know that Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has high regard for Kaepernick; Sherman recently opined that Kaepernick is better than 20 of the current starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

While that may be an exaggeration, the Seahawks have seen first-hand what Kaepernick can do with the right coaching and game planning. If/when Wilson gets injured, Kaepernick would definitely be a better option than Boykin, especially if Boykin’s arrest results in the team moving on from him the same way it moved on from Tarvaris Jackson following an arrest a year ago.