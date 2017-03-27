Should Seahawks sign Kaepernick?

The Seahawks have a backup to Russell Wilson in Trevone Boykin. Now that Boykin has been arrested, could the Seahawks be looking for another quarterback to serve as Wilson’s understudy?
If they are, there’s one available quarterback who would make a lot of sense — if he’s willing to suspend for a year his desire to be a starter.
Colin Kaepernick, as one source explained it to PFT, has very high regard for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. And we know that Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has high regard for Kaepernick; Sherman recently opined that Kaepernick is better than 20 of the current starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
While that may be an exaggeration, the Seahawks have seen first-hand what Kaepernick can do with the right coaching and game planning. If/when Wilson gets injured, Kaepernick would definitely be a better option than Boykin, especially if Boykin’s arrest results in the team moving on from him the same way it moved on from Tarvaris Jackson following an arrest a year ago.
him and pete the cheat would get along well
Pretty funny… Sherman never had high regard for Kap prior to making his political stand… Kap sucks.. understudy for how many million at this stage of his career??? Not worth the investment…
And I’m so happy Kap is no longer a Niner!!
Time for all the 45-loving keyboard warriors to tell us that if anyone signs him, they hate America.
This is not news.
Let him sit out another year so he can fullfill his social awareness campaign without being distracted by all that money.
Given Pete’s historical challenges in knowing whether to call a run or a pass play, it is only logical to sign a QB who can do neither.
The Hassle > The Talent… Pure & Simple.
Translation: unlike Tebow, this QB shares the writers politics so he’s advocating for him. Unlike Kap Tebow is a carnivore and thus stronger and healthier. Lots of cognitive dissonance in this article as far as mobile “out spoken” QBs go.
It’s nice to know that a quality team like the Capital City Seahawks might be considering giving Kaepernick a shot.
Why not??
They sign everybody else who played or.coached for us.
Dobbs, Lockette, Tukuafu, Garrison Smith, Wilhoite, Homgren, Carrol, Jim Mora, ken norton jr, etc, etc
I’m pro Kaepernick and even I’m getting tired of these articles. Somebody sign this guy so we can stop hearing about him!!!