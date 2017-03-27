Trevone Boykin arrested after car he was riding in backs into a bar

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 27, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested this morning in Dallas, after a car crash which injured five people.

According to FOX 4 in Dallas, Boykin was the passenger in a car that backed into a bar, injuring a group of four bystanders who were outside. A bartender was also injured. Three of them were taken to the hospital with injuries including a broken ankle and dislocated arm, but none of the injuries were life threatening.

The woman driving the car was allegedly the drunk one and arrested for suspicion of DWI, but Boykin was arrested on two counts of marijuana possession and public intoxication. He remains in the Dallas County jail at the moment.

Boykin served as Russell Wilson’s backup last year as a rookie, after an ignominious end to his college career at TCU. He was suspended for the Alamo Bowl after he was arrested for hitting a cop.

Despite the fact he wasn’t driving, the arrest sets him up for possible punishment from the league. He appeared in six games last year, throwing 18 passes.