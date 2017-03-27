“Zero percent chance” Dolphins are interested in Joe Mixon

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 27, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is making the pre-draft rounds, but those trips are more about convincing teams he can be trusted rather then whether he’s good at playing football.

And it sounds like he won’t be taking that road show to Miami.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will not draft the running back who has provided plenty of electrifying game tape, but also video of him punching a woman in the face.

One person with knowledge of the team’s thinking described it as a “Zero percent chance.”

It only takes one team to overlook and forgive and hope for the football, the way the Chiefs did last year with Tyreek Hill. But whether the dictate is coming from owner Stephen Ross or within the football operation, it appears their decision has been made.