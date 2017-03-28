Centralized replay review proposal approved

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 28, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

The days of going under the hood are over.

According to Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network, owners unanimously approved the centralized replay review proposal.

The rule will put the replay process in the hands of NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino and his crew in New York, taking the referee on the field out of the business of reviews.

If nothing else, it could help with the league’s attempt to streamline portions of the game for broadcast purposes, but it also gives them a shot at a greater degree of consistency, which no one’s going to complain about.