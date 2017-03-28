Centralized replay review proposal approved

The days of going under the hood are over.
According to Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network, owners unanimously approved the centralized replay review proposal.
The rule will put the replay process in the hands of NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino and his crew in New York, taking the referee on the field out of the business of reviews.
If nothing else, it could help with the league’s attempt to streamline portions of the game for broadcast purposes, but it also gives them a shot at a greater degree of consistency, which no one’s going to complain about.
another awful goodell move.
GOODELL MUST GO
Probably an improvement. I would think replay reviews would be quicker and more accurate based on (presumably) better equipment available in a dedicated center in NY and being able to review the replay as quickly as viewers on TV.
good. i hope this makes replays faster. it is frustrating when something you can see at home in 20 seconds takes two comercial breaks to straighten out. a big reason i don’t watch as many games as i used to.
Outstanding move by Goodell & owners. Going under the hood was insanely stupid. Time consuming and inefficient. Worse yet, it place the official in the no-win position of having to overturn himself
wib22 says:
Mar 28, 2017 2:56 PM
———————————
Wrong! This is a GREAT move. Most owners and coaches agree. Finally NFL can hopefully get the calls right on the field. They’re still be plenty of ref mistakes but love that games possible game changing plays can be challenged. No more free wins for Seattle, hopefully.
lx2016 says:
Mar 28, 2017 3:04 PM
wib22 says:
Mar 28, 2017 2:56 PM
———————————
Wrong! This is a GREAT move.
…but love that games possible game changing plays can be challenged.
=========================
It would be a great move IF more of us had any faith in Baghdad Blindino and the gang that can’t shoot straight calling it on the up and up. As it is they have been given a tool that allows them to potentially ‘manage’ game results from the safety of the bunker under 345 Park Ave. The current challenge system remains unchanged, btw.
“The rule will put the replay process in the hands of NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino”
Time to put money on Dallas winning the Super Bowl, I suppose.