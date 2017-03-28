 Skip to content

Cowboys extend all 3 coordinators’ contracts

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 28, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT
The Cowboys saw to it that all three coordinators’ contracts were extended before players convene in April for voluntary workouts. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Tuesday that offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia signed off on their agreements.

Linehan and Marinelli were entering the final year of their respective deals, per Archer.

It is unclear by how many years each coach’s contract was extended.

  1. sportoficionado says: Mar 28, 2017 7:45 PM

    easiest move of the off-season, well deserved by all.

