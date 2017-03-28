Ex-Bengal Rey Maualuga set to visit Chiefs

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 28, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

Rey Maualuga just hit the market this past weekend.

He didn’t have to wait long to receive some interest.

The former Bengals linebacker is scheduled to visit the Chiefs on Thursday, according to the Kansas City Star’s Terez Paylor. Cincinnati released the 30-year-old on Saturday, one week after it agreed to terms with ex-Cardinals linebacker Kevin Minter.

Maualuga made a career-low six starts in 2016.

He played in 14 games but saw 326 defensive snaps, finishing with 27 tackles and an interception. The former USC standout has spent all eight seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals.

It was time to move on.

Kansas City is an option.