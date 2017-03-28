Hue Jackson rules out trading No. 1 pick for QB

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 28, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Strategically, it makes little sense for a team with the No. 1 overall draft pick — or any pick, for that matter — to eliminate the possibility of a trade. A club never knows what offer sheets may become available before the draft or even while on the clock, so it is best to stay open to all outcomes.

On Tuesday, Browns coach Hue Jackson didn’t eliminate every trade option with his top pick.

He did, however, rule out one.

Cleveland will not be swapping out its No. 1 choice to address its infamous quarterback situation, Jackson told reporters in Phoenix. He also spoke glowingly about the prospect expected to go first overall, reportedly calling former Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett a “tremendous player.”

The Browns won’t pass up on Garrett, or theoretically a different prospect at No. 1, in a trade that nets them a quarterback.

“No,” Jackson said, via ESPN’s Pat McManamon. “I can tell you no on that one.”

Cleveland also owns the No. 12 overall draft pick on April 27.

Moving that selection for a quarterback remains on the table.