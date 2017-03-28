It’s time to fix the overtime rule (and not by chopping it to 10 minutes)

As the league’s owners gather in Arizona to consider potential rule changes, one proposal that will soon be on the table would reduce overtime in the regular season for 15 minutes to 10.
Here’s some free advice for the owners (money-back guarantee): Don’t do it.
It definitely will result in more ties, and that’s the last thing fans want. Yes, it’s important to reduce the total number of snaps, and a 10-minute overtime would do that. But an uptick in ties will be good for no one.
Fans (and coaches and players) want resolution. Investing more than 3.5 hours and ending up with an 0-0-1 on the regular-season record of two teams won’t provide it.
So here’s the proposal that the owners should adopt, in a nutshell: A two-point conversion contest.
One offense and defense goes to one end of the field, and the other offense and defense go to the other end of the field. A two-point conversion attempt occurs at each end of the field, three times per team, with either two points or zero points being scored. To keep things moving along, the snaps occur 25 seconds apart. (The officiating crew would be split, with four on one end of the field and four on the other end.)
If the game is tied after each team has three chances to score, the teams go back and forth, one chance each, until there’s no tie after both teams have had their chance to score.
It would be exciting, frenetic, compelling, and it would involve as few as six extra snaps. And we’ve yet to hear a good argument against it.
Are you kidding me???????? That’s what mickey mouse leagues do. Not the top football league in the world. Give me a break.
I’d be okay with this.
I have no issues with ties.
So the pats win the super bowl in OT and now everyone wants to change the rules. What’s next? The owners pass a rule that Tom Brady can’t play football anymore?
How about the NFL fix the Overtime Rules by…. leaving them alone.
Its fine the way it is. If your Defense cant stop the other team from scoring a TD… too bad.
Holy hell, that sounds like a moronic circus.
Ugh. Sudden Death Overtime is the most exciting clocked moments in all of sports. Don’t turn it into a middle school yard game.
I have to say, I LOVE THIS IDEA!!
This really would be an exciting and equitable way to settle a tie. The problem is it makes entirely too much sense to be embraced by the league.
In my best Michael Scott voice, “No….No, God, NOOOO!”
There was never anything to fix in the first place. Sudden death was fine and almost always exciting.
You lose the toss and want the ball? Stop the other team, period.
This is the stupidest thing I’ve heard today.
… exciting, frenetic, compelling… and horribly officiated! (with only 4 on each side.)
yeah… that won’t be frustrating at all.
While interesting, that idea just doesn’t work. It focus’ on smash mouth football. The game today is a passing league. This idea punishes teams that have an offense built on the mid range to deep passing game.
How about just going the college route.
WAYYYYYYYYYYY
A two point conversion contest is not football. And that’s more dangerous. You’re talking about every play being an an all-out blitz and/or goal line defense. The likelihood of injury is strong.
It’s clear field goals are a bug a boo for Roger Goodell, so how about we take them out of the equation. First touchdown wins. Period.
10 minute overtime frame. If the team that gets the kickoff ends up 4th and 3 on the 30, they can either choose to go for it or punt. A field goal does nothing.
I think this would lead to a more exciting conclusion to the game, and if it ends in a tie tough luck.
Wow I completely disagree. Teams play for a tie and the chance to go into overtime because it is there. Get rid of overtime altogether in the regular season or make it simply another timed period without the sudden death or possession rules. Limit it to ten minutes and at the end, it is the end, no gimmicks, just football and yes in the regular season there will be ties.
yes, let’s play a game of football for 3.5 hours then settle it with a skills contest.
why not just have a punt, pass, kick contest to settle it?
Here’s a good argument against it: wins are too precious in the NFL to leave to a gimmick.
The fundamental assumption of this article is that fans don’t want to see ties. I think fans want a gimmicky tiebreaker (e.g. a FG contest) even less. If the NFL decides it doesn’t want to deal with the additional snaps of an overtime anymore, let’s just do away with overtime entirely and go with ties. If ties become commonplace, fans would probably stop hating them so much, and at least a team won’t be handed a HUGE loss on a razor’s margin after playing the other team to a deadlock. It would be far from ideal, but at least it wouldn’t be shoving a loss down a team’s throat.
Beyond that fact, imagine the controversy of constant “scoring” plays. There would be so many disputed penalties or non-calls, it would make our heads spin. No thanks.
No. Please, not this. Ever.
What if there’s a strong wind? Makes it unfair again. Obviously.
Way too gimmicky. Give each team one guaranteed posession. Following that, who ever takes the lead first, wins. Let them play 15 minutes if needed. After 4 quarters of evenly contesteD play, don’t turn OT into a Clown Show.
I’d rather see a five on five or something if you are going to turn it into a circus.
Seven officials can’t seem to properly police 22 players but somehow 4 are going to manage it adequately with the game on the line down where things get tight?
BTW, you still haven’t heard a good argument against it but you have now heard a great one.
uhhhmmm most fans only have 2 eyes , what end of the field are we supposed to watch “the offenceive end , the defenceive end”? think alot of people will be cross eyed at the end
This is essentially what the NHL did with the shootout by making it a skills competition. Why not have the NFL play 7 on 7 in overtime? Why not 5 on 5?
Either that or keep everything the same and tell your defense to stop the other team…
Guess why soccer sucks. (0-0)
I think we should have the owners do a decathlon like they did in revenge of the nerds.
Dumbest. Idea. Ever.
Sounds more like XFL than NFL. Maybe they could chip the balls so they flash color across the screen like the NHL tried. Or they could have the cheerleaders come out and armwrestle to break the tie. Or maybe we should just let adults who have played or coached this game make decisions instead. Leave the pencil necks out.
Honestly just do college overtime rules
With this idea if the game is still tied after 3 chances, it’s time to have each teams defense score on the other teams offense with the middle linebacker talking snaps.
No. Leave it alone.
There are a few reasons this proposal would not run as smoothly as you think it would.
1. Officiating. There will inevitably be plenty of penalties which will require game stoppage to explain the penalty to the stadium crowd. This will delay and gum up the whole process.
2. Turnovers. What happens when there is a fumble or INT? The other team obviously can’t return the turnover.
3. Whistles. When the officials at one end blow their whistles for penalties, stoppage, etc…. it will be heard at the other end of the field and cause confusion.
Why not a dance off or pickup basketball game? Why not use fantasy points to break the tie?
No sense in playing actual football…
so…. The Greatest Sporting Franchise in History, The New England Patriots, win a toss and plant the dagger and a rule change is forthcoming???
same as it ever was.
USE THE COLLEGE SYSTEM!
Werst idea everrr.
So both teams will have their team on each end of the field. Here is your big problem, what happens if the offense fumbles or throws a pick that can be returned. How does that work? Stupid idea.
How about if you score a TD you have to go for two in overtime. Otherwise I think it is fine
“Like a poor marksman, you keep missing the target.”
What a lame XFL-ish idea. Not exciting at all. If I wanted to see a shootout I’d go watch NHL. Leave OT alone, reduce commercials and flag time which will improve overall game length. If you don’t want to lose, stop the offense.
And for gods sake, don’t make OT rules even more convoluted. It’s already embarrassing enough that I have to draw a freakin diagram to explain it to my kids.
The officials have a hard enough time detecting blatant infractions with a full crew covering the field and your master plan is to have them do it wit HALF while the game is definitely on the line? Seriously? Think harder because that idea is worse than the 10 minute plan.
Scrap the 10 minute idea also. If each team must get a possession to be fair then do this…
Eliminate the coin toss. The last team to score kicks off. That allows a spent defense a couple minutes of rest before being thrown back into the fire. Everything else remains the same.
Someone should tell the league that every time a referee says “replay ___ down” an extra play is run. And while you are at it, tell the coaches and players that if they do not commit penalties there will be less flags, less snaps and faster games.
I love how everything is fine until the Patriots exploit something to their advantage. Then we get headlines like: “It’s time to fix the overtime rule.”
The next thing we’ll hear is that the same team can’t play in back-to-back Superbowls because that would be unfair.
This is either a weak attempt at sarcasm, or a VERY bad idea.
Why not as Belichick what to do and get it right from the beginning
Replace the coin toss with an XFL-style scramble for the ball, and make the coaches do it.
Why can’t they do it like college, give the ball to each team on the opposition’s 30-yard line and have them try to score in a “shootout”-type setting? That would eliminate ties altogether and guarantee a “resolution.”
God is this dumb. Ncaa style and be done with it. Grown millionaires can’t figure this out? Smh.
Can’t believe I just read this.
Sounded like a good idea until you talked about both sides playing at the same time. How the hell is a head coach supposed to keep track of that?
panteracfh3 has the right idea…
This smells a lot like the NHL’s “solution” to ties. It stinks.
The three on three 5 minute OT, however… Great!
Let the NFL figure out how to reduce the number of players and let them go a full period. Most points is the winner. Then let them kick field goals from progressively longer distances if there’s still a tie.