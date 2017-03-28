 Skip to content

It’s time to fix the overtime rule (and not by chopping it to 10 minutes)

Posted by Mike Florio on March 28, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT
As the league’s owners gather in Arizona to consider potential rule changes, one proposal that will soon be on the table would reduce overtime in the regular season for 15 minutes to 10.

Here’s some free advice for the owners (money-back guarantee): Don’t do it.

It definitely will result in more ties, and that’s the last thing fans want. Yes, it’s important to reduce the total number of snaps, and a 10-minute overtime would do that. But an uptick in ties will be good for no one.

Fans (and coaches and players) want resolution. Investing more than 3.5 hours and ending up with an 0-0-1 on the regular-season record of two teams won’t provide it.

So here’s the proposal that the owners should adopt, in a nutshell: A two-point conversion contest.

One offense and defense goes to one end of the field, and the other offense and defense go to the other end of the field. A two-point conversion attempt occurs at each end of the field, three times per team, with either two points or zero points being scored. To keep things moving along, the snaps occur 25 seconds apart. (The officiating crew would be split, with four on one end of the field and four on the other end.)

If the game is tied after each team has three chances to score, the teams go back and forth, one chance each, until there’s no tie after both teams have had their chance to score.

It would be exciting, frenetic, compelling, and it would involve as few as six extra snaps. And we’ve yet to hear a good argument against it.

49 Responses to “It’s time to fix the overtime rule (and not by chopping it to 10 minutes)”
  1. nsawins says: Mar 28, 2017 11:39 AM

    Are you kidding me???????? That’s what mickey mouse leagues do. Not the top football league in the world. Give me a break.

  2. seabrawk12 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:40 AM

    I’d be okay with this.

  3. omegalh says: Mar 28, 2017 11:40 AM

    I have no issues with ties.

  4. thegronk87 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:41 AM

    So the pats win the super bowl in OT and now everyone wants to change the rules. What’s next? The owners pass a rule that Tom Brady can’t play football anymore?

  5. kenmasters34 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:41 AM

    How about the NFL fix the Overtime Rules by…. leaving them alone.

    Its fine the way it is. If your Defense cant stop the other team from scoring a TD… too bad.

  6. benh999 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:42 AM

    Holy hell, that sounds like a moronic circus.

  7. sellingadream says: Mar 28, 2017 11:42 AM

    Ugh. Sudden Death Overtime is the most exciting clocked moments in all of sports. Don’t turn it into a middle school yard game.

  8. ee00ee says: Mar 28, 2017 11:42 AM

    I have to say, I LOVE THIS IDEA!!

    This really would be an exciting and equitable way to settle a tie. The problem is it makes entirely too much sense to be embraced by the league.

  9. Della Street says: Mar 28, 2017 11:42 AM

    In my best Michael Scott voice, “No….No, God, NOOOO!”

  10. harrisonhits2 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:43 AM

    There was never anything to fix in the first place. Sudden death was fine and almost always exciting.

    You lose the toss and want the ball? Stop the other team, period.

  11. mbg8977 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:44 AM

    This is the stupidest thing I’ve heard today.

  12. dchetz says: Mar 28, 2017 11:44 AM

    … exciting, frenetic, compelling… and horribly officiated! (with only 4 on each side.)

    yeah… that won’t be frustrating at all.

  13. cacheesehead1237 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:45 AM

    While interesting, that idea just doesn’t work. It focus’ on smash mouth football. The game today is a passing league. This idea punishes teams that have an offense built on the mid range to deep passing game.

    How about just going the college route.

  14. winningisabrees says: Mar 28, 2017 11:46 AM

    WAYYYYYYYYYYY

  15. kevinlawrencecantor says: Mar 28, 2017 11:46 AM

    A two point conversion contest is not football. And that’s more dangerous. You’re talking about every play being an an all-out blitz and/or goal line defense. The likelihood of injury is strong.

    It’s clear field goals are a bug a boo for Roger Goodell, so how about we take them out of the equation. First touchdown wins. Period.

    10 minute overtime frame. If the team that gets the kickoff ends up 4th and 3 on the 30, they can either choose to go for it or punt. A field goal does nothing.

    I think this would lead to a more exciting conclusion to the game, and if it ends in a tie tough luck.

  16. evrybdyhas1 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:48 AM

    Wow I completely disagree. Teams play for a tie and the chance to go into overtime because it is there. Get rid of overtime altogether in the regular season or make it simply another timed period without the sudden death or possession rules. Limit it to ten minutes and at the end, it is the end, no gimmicks, just football and yes in the regular season there will be ties.

  17. malgorthewarrior says: Mar 28, 2017 11:49 AM

    yes, let’s play a game of football for 3.5 hours then settle it with a skills contest.

    why not just have a punt, pass, kick contest to settle it?

  18. redsoxu571 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:49 AM

    Here’s a good argument against it: wins are too precious in the NFL to leave to a gimmick.

    The fundamental assumption of this article is that fans don’t want to see ties. I think fans want a gimmicky tiebreaker (e.g. a FG contest) even less. If the NFL decides it doesn’t want to deal with the additional snaps of an overtime anymore, let’s just do away with overtime entirely and go with ties. If ties become commonplace, fans would probably stop hating them so much, and at least a team won’t be handed a HUGE loss on a razor’s margin after playing the other team to a deadlock. It would be far from ideal, but at least it wouldn’t be shoving a loss down a team’s throat.

    Beyond that fact, imagine the controversy of constant “scoring” plays. There would be so many disputed penalties or non-calls, it would make our heads spin. No thanks.

  19. billymutt says: Mar 28, 2017 11:49 AM

    No. Please, not this. Ever.

  20. touchdownelvis says: Mar 28, 2017 11:51 AM

    What if there’s a strong wind? Makes it unfair again. Obviously.

  21. justbegbaby says: Mar 28, 2017 11:51 AM

    Way too gimmicky. Give each team one guaranteed posession. Following that, who ever takes the lead first, wins. Let them play 15 minutes if needed. After 4 quarters of evenly contesteD play, don’t turn OT into a Clown Show.

  22. Packernet says: Mar 28, 2017 11:52 AM

    I’d rather see a five on five or something if you are going to turn it into a circus.

  23. jag1959 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:54 AM

    Seven officials can’t seem to properly police 22 players but somehow 4 are going to manage it adequately with the game on the line down where things get tight?

    BTW, you still haven’t heard a good argument against it but you have now heard a great one.

  24. bigdogsolec says: Mar 28, 2017 11:54 AM

    uhhhmmm most fans only have 2 eyes , what end of the field are we supposed to watch “the offenceive end , the defenceive end”? think alot of people will be cross eyed at the end

  25. panteracfh3 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:54 AM

    This is essentially what the NHL did with the shootout by making it a skills competition. Why not have the NFL play 7 on 7 in overtime? Why not 5 on 5?

    Either that or keep everything the same and tell your defense to stop the other team…

  26. uppacker says: Mar 28, 2017 11:54 AM

    Guess why soccer sucks. (0-0)

  27. kickinpuppies says: Mar 28, 2017 11:55 AM

    I think we should have the owners do a decathlon like they did in revenge of the nerds.

  28. whatwouldlombardido says: Mar 28, 2017 11:56 AM

    Dumbest. Idea. Ever.

  29. bigdaddy44 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:56 AM

    Sounds more like XFL than NFL. Maybe they could chip the balls so they flash color across the screen like the NHL tried. Or they could have the cheerleaders come out and armwrestle to break the tie. Or maybe we should just let adults who have played or coached this game make decisions instead. Leave the pencil necks out.

  30. justchuckn says: Mar 28, 2017 11:57 AM

    Honestly just do college overtime rules

  31. jefbob says: Mar 28, 2017 11:57 AM

    With this idea if the game is still tied after 3 chances, it’s time to have each teams defense score on the other teams offense with the middle linebacker talking snaps.

  32. monkeesfan says: Mar 28, 2017 11:58 AM

    No. Leave it alone.

  33. steelmn says: Mar 28, 2017 11:59 AM

    There are a few reasons this proposal would not run as smoothly as you think it would.
    1. Officiating. There will inevitably be plenty of penalties which will require game stoppage to explain the penalty to the stadium crowd. This will delay and gum up the whole process.
    2. Turnovers. What happens when there is a fumble or INT? The other team obviously can’t return the turnover.
    3. Whistles. When the officials at one end blow their whistles for penalties, stoppage, etc…. it will be heard at the other end of the field and cause confusion.

  34. champs794 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:00 PM

    Why not a dance off or pickup basketball game? Why not use fantasy points to break the tie?

    No sense in playing actual football…

  35. dcpatfan says: Mar 28, 2017 12:02 PM

    so…. The Greatest Sporting Franchise in History, The New England Patriots, win a toss and plant the dagger and a rule change is forthcoming???

    same as it ever was.

  36. arzcardinals says: Mar 28, 2017 12:02 PM

    USE THE COLLEGE SYSTEM!

  37. richmondbolt says: Mar 28, 2017 12:03 PM

    Werst idea everrr.

  38. tndiver says: Mar 28, 2017 12:03 PM

    So both teams will have their team on each end of the field. Here is your big problem, what happens if the offense fumbles or throws a pick that can be returned. How does that work? Stupid idea.

    How about if you score a TD you have to go for two in overtime. Otherwise I think it is fine

  39. pftreader69 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:06 PM

    “Like a poor marksman, you keep missing the target.”

    What a lame XFL-ish idea. Not exciting at all. If I wanted to see a shootout I’d go watch NHL. Leave OT alone, reduce commercials and flag time which will improve overall game length. If you don’t want to lose, stop the offense.

    And for gods sake, don’t make OT rules even more convoluted. It’s already embarrassing enough that I have to draw a freakin diagram to explain it to my kids.

  40. FinFan68 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:08 PM

    The officials have a hard enough time detecting blatant infractions with a full crew covering the field and your master plan is to have them do it wit HALF while the game is definitely on the line? Seriously? Think harder because that idea is worse than the 10 minute plan.

    Scrap the 10 minute idea also. If each team must get a possession to be fair then do this…

    Eliminate the coin toss. The last team to score kicks off. That allows a spent defense a couple minutes of rest before being thrown back into the fire. Everything else remains the same.

    Someone should tell the league that every time a referee says “replay ___ down” an extra play is run. And while you are at it, tell the coaches and players that if they do not commit penalties there will be less flags, less snaps and faster games.

  41. roberteddy says: Mar 28, 2017 12:08 PM

    I love how everything is fine until the Patriots exploit something to their advantage. Then we get headlines like: “It’s time to fix the overtime rule.”

    The next thing we’ll hear is that the same team can’t play in back-to-back Superbowls because that would be unfair.

  42. fwippel says: Mar 28, 2017 12:08 PM

    This is either a weak attempt at sarcasm, or a VERY bad idea.

  43. lscottman3 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:09 PM

    Why not as Belichick what to do and get it right from the beginning

  44. MichaelEdits says: Mar 28, 2017 12:09 PM

    Replace the coin toss with an XFL-style scramble for the ball, and make the coaches do it.

  45. selldannysell says: Mar 28, 2017 12:10 PM

    Why can’t they do it like college, give the ball to each team on the opposition’s 30-yard line and have them try to score in a “shootout”-type setting? That would eliminate ties altogether and guarantee a “resolution.”

  46. brianh992 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:10 PM

    God is this dumb. Ncaa style and be done with it. Grown millionaires can’t figure this out? Smh.

  47. billsfan25 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:10 PM

    Can’t believe I just read this.

  48. briandorry55 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:11 PM

    Sounded like a good idea until you talked about both sides playing at the same time. How the hell is a head coach supposed to keep track of that?

  49. ballistictrajectory says: Mar 28, 2017 12:11 PM

    panteracfh3 has the right idea…

    This smells a lot like the NHL’s “solution” to ties. It stinks.

    The three on three 5 minute OT, however… Great!

    Let the NFL figure out how to reduce the number of players and let them go a full period. Most points is the winner. Then let them kick field goals from progressively longer distances if there’s still a tie.

