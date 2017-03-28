Jason Garrett: Nothing has changed with Tony Romo

The Cowboys are still holding onto Tony Romo, weeks after they were reportedly set to release him, and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said today that “nothing has really changed since the end of the season.”
Romo is keeping a low profile, but reports are starting to surface that he’s unhappy with the Cowboys, who have made Dak Prescott the starting quarterback. There have also been reports that Romo might quit playing entirely and take a television job.
With Romo’s $14 million salary this season, it seems unlikely the Cowboys would keep him around as Prescott’s backup. And Romo might just decide not to play at all if he’s not going to be a starter. But it could be months before we get any clarity about Romo’s situation. For now, Garrett says, the situation is the same as it was before: Romo is on the Cowboys, as Prescott’s backup.
“Nothing has changed with Tony Romo, we are still waiting for Mr Jones to decide what the right in ‘do right’ actually means”
Jerry Jones has a lot of clout. Tony Romo wants his unconditional release. Tony Romo is very popular, and could get a high profile job on TV. Jerry doesn’t really need that kind of enemy. I’m sure Tony has a lot of friends on that team who are watching to see what kind of loyalty Jerry Jones is going to show.
April 17 is when it can cost the Cowboys his 2017 salary if he gets injured during the off season program. That’s when Jerry Jones will finally claim he has done right by Romo. I guess the Jones have a different idea of right and wrong than most of us. Disgusting.
I’m no fan of Jerry Jones or the Cowboys. But a contract is a contract, and Tony Romo had no trouble abiding by this one when it benefited him — aka collecting millions to stand on the sidelines in street clothes the past two seasons.
Romo is not a free agent. He’s still under contract to Dallas. He’ll collect another $14 million-plus this season as Dak Prescott’s backup unless the Cowboys release him first, which I expect they will when it suits their purpose to do so.
But Jones is under no obligation to release Romo, or allow him to go to the team of his choosing so long as he remains Dallas’ property. Jones shouldn’t have made that ridiculous “do the right thing” comment. Still, he owes Romo zilch.
