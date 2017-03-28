L.A. Chargers gift jersey to all season-ticket holders

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 28, 2017, 9:54 PM EDT

The Chargers are trying.

No one can accuse them of otherwise.

They’ve run the Los Angeles Marathon as a relay team. They’ve eaten a team-themed chili dog at Pink’s Hot Dogs, a Hollywood staple. They’ve made a gaggle of L.A. radio and TV appearances, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tight end Jeff Cumberland, who missed all of 2016 to injury, wore his Chargers jersey during a Kingdom Day Parade appearance. He also attended a Clippers-Lakers game where we was jeered and the club’s logo was booed on the big screen.

And this is all since the Jan. 12 move.

On Tuesday, the franchise made the latest effort to endear itself to its new market, offering season-ticket holders a complimentary Philip Rivers powder-blue home jersey. The jerseys are available in both male and female classifications.

“Fight for L.A.” is the former San Diego franchise’s marketing slogan.

This is the newest round.

“To show our appreciation for you, we are offering exclusively to all 2017 Season Ticket Members a Philip Rivers powder blue Nike Game Jersey for each Season Ticket Member,” the official notice to customers reads, via Vincent Bonsignore of the L.A. Daily News. “Yes, a Nike Game Jersey for you to wear at all home games at StubHub Center!

“This is our way of saying thank you from your Los Angeles Chargers.”

For some, this may do little to soften the astronomical season-ticket prices.

But it’s a gesture, and the L.A. Chargers haven’t lacked for those.