Leaping on field goals and extra points banned

Field goals and extra points may have gotten a little easier today, or at least less contested.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the rule banning leaping over the line of scrimmage to block kicks has passed.
Viewed as a player-safety measure by the NFLPA, the decision cuts down on the possibility of offensive linemen being landed on, or the leapers themselves being cut for a flip when trying to hurdle the line.
A number of players voiced their displeasure with the rule when it was proposed, notably Seahawks Bobby Wagner and Kam Chancellor. But that wasn’t enough to compel owners.
I understand the reason for player safety, but I’m really going to miss this. Completely makes XP’s & FG’s pointless to watch again
i know what the rule is intended to stop, however, they had better get the language perfect. having the rule state that players cant “leap over the line of scrimmage” will result in players being penalized for jumping from one side of the line over a player to the other. that sounds logical, until a player jumps over the line but not a player. will he be penalized?
sounds ridiculous, but once upon a time i knew what a catch was. that was until the rule book was consulted to help us learn what is and is not a catch.
Too entertaining to survive the Goodell era. But that Ravens innovation where every player intentionally holds to run out the clock? A-ok.
Do they feel compelled to make new rules every year?
LEAVE IT ALONE!
What a shame! It was one of the few things that made field goals and PATs exciting.
Just another ploy to stick it to the Pats.
This makes it nearly impossible to block kicks. It’s a bad rule. The possibility of injury is present in every play during a game. Banning leaping over the line to cut down on injuries is yet another move toward making the game a non-contact sport.
And, Shea Mcclellin just lost his job.
DUMB. This was a strategy that an intelligent coach could use to their benefit. They could either draw an offside or a personal foul if the defense did not execute it perfectly. Also, this was an exciting way for the defense to win a game by blocking or returning the block. I guess most coaches (Owners as well) are as fragile as their kickers if they couldn’t find a way to exploit this to their benefit.
Glad to see that the nonsense issue of safety for this relatively safe play became such an issue that it needed to be removed. A better experience for all will come of it…. No fun league.
Did you even read the article or have been following this? this one has nothing to do with Goodell, this one has been pushed by the NFLPA who represents the players not the league.
I don’t mind the rule change. Someone is going to break their neck but then let them line up over the long snapper again or else we will never see a kick blocked ever again.
only a matter of time before its 2 hand touch to sack the QB
About time. The previous rule should have been enough but the refs refused to enforce the contact rule, thus making an outright ban a necessity. Blame the refs for this. Often when leaping there was minor contact that wasn’t called or seen by the refs. Even minor contact can lead to injuries to the o-line. Had the refs’s been doing their job, not enough coaches would have complained to outlaw this practice.
If the record for the longest FG is broken I expect an * next to it.
more cheating against the pats
lazy coaches don’t want to coach and here we are yet
again at the end of a season with selfish, entitled
losers calling the shots from the competition committee
So if it’s about “player safety”, did the NFL cite how many injuries have occurred on this type of play? I cannot remember a single one….
As much as I like the dynamic of the potential for the leaping block and despise the Goodellbot there are limits to what he can be blamed for. This was an NFLPA initiative
Great change Roger
You champion of safety
A HUGE percentage of NFL injuries occur every year on THIS EXACT PLAY
patriots do it = BAN IT
seahawks do it = nothing against pete the cheat
More players have be injured celebrating TDs than jumping over the Center… more dumb rules in the name of player safety.
Another rule change in the name of “player safety” without showing any data supporting it.
Vikings will still miss 15 yard FG.
This year’s Patriots rule change. Get right down to it next year. Make them play with 10.