Leaping on field goals and extra points banned

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 28, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

Field goals and extra points may have gotten a little easier today, or at least less contested.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the rule banning leaping over the line of scrimmage to block kicks has passed.

Viewed as a player-safety measure by the NFLPA, the decision cuts down on the possibility of offensive linemen being landed on, or the leapers themselves being cut for a flip when trying to hurdle the line.

A number of players voiced their displeasure with the rule when it was proposed, notably Seahawks Bobby Wagner and Kam Chancellor. But that wasn’t enough to compel owners.