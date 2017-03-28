Nevada businessman plans a Raiders-themed brothel

Just sin, baby.
The Raiders’ upcoming move to Las Vegas is being greeted with open arms — or something — by one enterprising Nevada businessman.
According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Sun, Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof announced plans to open a Raiders-themed establishment called “Pirate’s Booty.”
“I’ve had a license for a seventh brothel near Las Vegas for some time now, but I was waiting for the right time to launch another house of debauchery,” Hof said. “The Raiders coming to Vegas will mean big business for me, so my next sex den will honor the ‘Men in Black’ and their ‘Raider Nation.’”
(In a related note, Hall of Famer and former Raider Warren Sapp is plotting a comeback as we speak.)
The house of ill repute will be 90 miles outside of Las Vegas in Crystal. Hof said Raiders players and staff will get 50 percent off at his establishments, and there will be a VIP section at staffed with “over 20 cheerleader-garbed working girls.”
So now, at least someone other than fans in Oakland will be getting, … oh, never mind.
Well, there you go. You bought into this, NFL.
Hey, wasn’t that in Libby’s proposal too?
appropriate for a loser franchise
Whelp, that seals the deal. I’ll definitely be taking several trips to Vegas to see the Raiders play. I’ll be watching on TV of course because I’ll be at Mr. Hof’s new establishment.
Git ‘er done!
The Raiders will have the best injury report ever: “Sprained Ankle, Pulled Hamstring, Syphilis.”
Yes, but will it make it as an HBO series?
They are probably used to having to pay for it but it will be a real change of pace for Raiders fans to get some legally
maybe he can decorate as a sunken ship
Very fitting. Fans typically get screwed by the NFL. They also typically make you pay for the screwing.
That’s one way to improve the ‘game day experience’, to borrow a phrase from the league.
Just one more reason to plan your big annual vacation for Vegas if your team has an away game there.
There are gonna be alot of babies without Fathers born in this town, this lonely town.
And. So its starts!!!!!!
You know I’m okay with it. It’s business right. However, don’t tell everyone it’s about the integrity of the game when you move to Vegas. 53 Guys and how many officials will be targeted to miss a kick or a call. NFL equals greed.
Yeah…nothing but class in moving to Vegas…
STD factories.
Remember, one night stands only last one night, but syphilis lasts a lifetime….
If you’re going to do it, do it right: This totally needs to be part of the club level in the new stadium. And it should have the option of the girls or johns (or both) dressing up in those crazy Raider fan costumes.
I had to laugh at the choice of photo for this article.
Can’t wait to see this on HBO’s Hard Knock.
Cool, nothing wrong with that.
The NFL will be 100% completely against this …. unless they can somehow make money off of it.
Anyone know why Cathouse was cancel? Was the Second best show on HBO besides OZ!!!
50% off for the team…