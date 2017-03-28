 Skip to content

Nevada businessman plans a Raiders-themed brothel

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 28, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT
Just sin, baby.

The Raiders’ upcoming move to Las Vegas is being greeted with open arms — or something — by one enterprising Nevada businessman.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Sun, Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof announced plans to open a Raiders-themed establishment called “Pirate’s Booty.”

“I’ve had a license for a seventh brothel near Las Vegas for some time now, but I was waiting for the right time to launch another house of debauchery,” Hof said. “The Raiders coming to Vegas will mean big business for me, so my next sex den will honor the ‘Men in Black’ and their ‘Raider Nation.’”

(In a related note, Hall of Famer and former Raider Warren Sapp is plotting a comeback as we speak.)

The house of ill repute will be 90 miles outside of Las Vegas in Crystal.  Hof said Raiders players and staff will get 50 percent off at his establishments, and there will be a VIP section at staffed with “over 20 cheerleader-garbed working girls.”

So now, at least someone other than fans in Oakland will be getting, … oh, never mind.

25 Responses to “Nevada businessman plans a Raiders-themed brothel”
  1. nyneal says: Mar 28, 2017 12:41 PM

    Well, there you go. You bought into this, NFL.

  2. pftreader69 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:42 PM

    Hey, wasn’t that in Libby’s proposal too?

  3. thrifty says: Mar 28, 2017 12:44 PM

    appropriate for a loser franchise

  4. waynefontesismyfather says: Mar 28, 2017 12:44 PM

    Whelp, that seals the deal. I’ll definitely be taking several trips to Vegas to see the Raiders play. I’ll be watching on TV of course because I’ll be at Mr. Hof’s new establishment.

  5. abninf says: Mar 28, 2017 12:44 PM

    Git ‘er done!

  6. hawksfansince77 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:45 PM

    The Raiders will have the best injury report ever: “Sprained Ankle, Pulled Hamstring, Syphilis.”

  7. RegisHawk says: Mar 28, 2017 12:46 PM

    Yes, but will it make it as an HBO series?

  8. maust1013 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:47 PM

    They are probably used to having to pay for it but it will be a real change of pace for Raiders fans to get some legally

  9. radrntn says: Mar 28, 2017 12:47 PM

    maybe he can decorate as a sunken ship

  10. factschecker says: Mar 28, 2017 12:47 PM

    Very fitting. Fans typically get screwed by the NFL. They also typically make you pay for the screwing.

  11. rpiotr01 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:47 PM

    That’s one way to improve the ‘game day experience’, to borrow a phrase from the league.

  12. clashpoint says: Mar 28, 2017 12:48 PM

    Just one more reason to plan your big annual vacation for Vegas if your team has an away game there.

  13. logicalvoicesays says: Mar 28, 2017 12:50 PM

    There are gonna be alot of babies without Fathers born in this town, this lonely town.

  14. jgg1 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:51 PM

    And. So its starts!!!!!!

  15. 302EaglesFan says: Mar 28, 2017 12:54 PM

    You know I’m okay with it. It’s business right. However, don’t tell everyone it’s about the integrity of the game when you move to Vegas. 53 Guys and how many officials will be targeted to miss a kick or a call. NFL equals greed.

  16. petedutcherjr says: Mar 28, 2017 12:54 PM

    Yeah…nothing but class in moving to Vegas…

  17. hillarystandswhenshepees says: Mar 28, 2017 12:54 PM

    STD factories.

  18. scoops1 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:54 PM

    Remember, one night stands only last one night, but syphilis lasts a lifetime….

  19. mogogo1 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:57 PM

    If you’re going to do it, do it right: This totally needs to be part of the club level in the new stadium. And it should have the option of the girls or johns (or both) dressing up in those crazy Raider fan costumes.

  20. Chris says: Mar 28, 2017 12:58 PM

    I had to laugh at the choice of photo for this article.

  21. kane337 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:58 PM

    Can’t wait to see this on HBO’s Hard Knock.

  22. joetoronto says: Mar 28, 2017 12:58 PM

    Cool, nothing wrong with that.

  23. citizenstrange says: Mar 28, 2017 1:02 PM

    The NFL will be 100% completely against this …. unless they can somehow make money off of it.

  24. PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says: Mar 28, 2017 1:03 PM

    Anyone know why Cathouse was cancel? Was the Second best show on HBO besides OZ!!!

  25. johnnyjagfan says: Mar 28, 2017 1:08 PM

    50% off for the team…

