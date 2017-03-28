NFL owners vote down five-yard bonus for kickoff through uprights

The NFL wants more touchbacks, but has voted down a rule that would incentivize them.
The league today voted against a proposal that would give the kickoff team a five-yard bonus on touchbacks that go through the uprights, putting those touchbacks at the receiving team’s 20-yard line instead of the 25.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the proposal got 11 votes. It needed 24 votes, or support from three-fourths of the teams, to pass.
The NFL has made clear that it’s concerned about injuries on kickoff returns and wants to cut down on them. The five-yard bonus rule would do just that, as it would incentivize teams to kick deep into the end zone for a touchback, rather than kick short and try to pin opponents inside the 20. So it’s logically inconsistent for the owners to vote the rule down.
But logical inconsistencies haven’t stopped the NFL before, and it hasn’t this time, either. There will be no benefits to touchbacks through the uprights, much to the disappointment of teams that have kickers with a big leg.
It’s not inconsistent to vote down a goofy rule.
Leave this alone until they chip the ball or have a robot that determines whether the ball was between the uprights. Close ones are too hard to call.
I can’t believe 11 owners voted for this XFL-type rule.
So 11 teams thought they had a kicker that could kick it regularly through the uprights. End of story.
The NFL not squeezing out every conceivable dollar would be the only inconsistency that would ever trouble an owner
We could probably guess the 11 yes votes based on their kickers, but does anybody know for real who voted yes? I think it’s a nifty idea, though a bit gimmicky.
That rule would result in crazy plays. If a team is down by 8 points and drives for touchdown and then converts a 2-point play with 3 seconds on the clock, it could win the game on a kick off. That’s insane.
Doesn’t the kicking team get awarded a point if they manage to do this in the CFL? Seems a no-brainer.
It’s not logically inconsistent because it’s a stupid rule. If they want to cut down on kick returns, they should eliminate the kickoff. Short of that, any other half-measure would be logically inconsistent.
We have some rules similar to this in my backyard Wiffle Ball league.
pastabelly says:
Mar 28, 2017 2:41 PM
____________________
Look at the proposal again. In your scenario no points would have been awarded, the ball would simply be spotted at the 20 instead of the 25 with 3 seconds on the clock.
“Leave this alone until they chip the ball or have a robot that determines whether the ball was between the uprights. Close ones are too hard to call”
They can always let the coach throw the challenge flag and have a replay delay while the refs sort it out. Just what we need, huh?