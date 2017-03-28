NFL says Raiders vote not a message to Buffalo about stadium

Last June, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the Bills “have to stay up with” other teams in the league in terms of their stadium in what seemed like a suggestion that it was time for the team to move forward with a push for a stadium to replace New Era Field.
Giants co-owner John Mara sent similar vibes earlier in 2016 when he said the Bills would need a new stadium to keep pace financially with others in the league. It didn’t take much to remember both sets of comments as 31 of the league’s owners (including Terry and Kim Pegula) voted to approve the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas. That adds up to three teams moving in a relatively short span of time after failing to secure new stadiums, but NFL executive vice president Eric Grubman said there was no message for Buffalo to take away from the vote, however.
“This certainly is not intended to send any message and I don’t believe anyone should take any message in it,” Grubman said. “Buffalo’s fans are legendary and ranked right up there with the greatest fans in the NFL. Ownership there is evaluating their options and those options are very long-term in nature. I don’t want to speak for them, but I think you can see, by virtue of the fact that they’re not waiting and have done work on the stadium already, that they care about their fans and they care about Buffalo.”
Direct message or not, the stadium issue has been on the table in Buffalo for several years now and the team is going to step up the push for a new building sooner or later. Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News quotes a league source that says the Pegulas “want the team to have some success” before putting out their palms for public money, but the team’s current lease is up in 2022 so the conversation is coming.
Dang, Buffalo? How many teams will the NFL force to move? It is bad for business. The NFL will see.
The Bills are as good as gone, they’ll move soon to either London or St Louis.
Yeah.. they probably should have jumped on this boat a few years back when the political climate was much better (is in, more willing to provide public funding). Delaying is more costly/risky.
But regardless… this team isn’t going anywhere as long as the Pegula’s own them.
NFL owners only care about one thing and one thing only- the almighty dollar- they care less about the fans- 3 moves in year sums it up.
NOBODY is SAFE!…..
NO MORE PUBLIC MONEY FOR THESE GREEDY NFL BASTARDS.
The bills haven’t “stayed up” with other teams in missing the playoffs since the turn of the century.
#droughtcontinues
I am gonna say this as a Chiefs fan and a dyed-in-the-wool Raiders Hater.
Is Eric Grubman suggesting that Oakland Raider fans aren’t ” legendary and ranked right up there with the greatest fans in the NFL?”
Because it sure seems like that’s the message he’s sending if the day after Oakland loses their franchise, he is telling Bills fans that they don’t need to worry because they are “legendary.”
As much as dislike Raiders fans, I have to give them their due. There is a CRAPLOAD of them and they are as vocal, passionate, and dedicated as any you’ll find out there.
So, I’m not sure how being “legendary fans” matters at all to whether a team stays or goes. If you’re going to try to spin a story, at least try to do it in a way that doesn’t treat your consumers like they are morons. You can tell me it’s raining all you like, Grubman. I know what you’re doing back there.
“NOBODY is SAFE!…..”
Actually the Packers are with the non-profit model they have in place. Its part of why the league has banned all other teams from adopting that model. They have to use their own money to upgrade their stadium and can’t extort it from the taxpayers or threaten to move if the taxpayers don’t pony up.
Get ready Buffalo! GOD-dell is coming! -signed former Raider fan
So when Goodell claims “It’s not an option” for the league and the owners to spend their own money on stadium upgrades, on what is this ostensibly based? Vegas is not a sports market, it is a transient market that won’t support the Raiders just as LA is not supporting the Rams (the upshot being the Rams are spending THEIR own money on a stadium there).
The argument that teams should not spend their own money on stadium upgrades or have to move rather than be what they’re supposed to be – permanent fixtures in their communities – does not withstand any scrutiny.
Fact, Al Davis was bailed out by Ralph Wilson in the early years of the AFC.
The product on the field sucks but by far the best fans in the league. Name another team that can miss the playoffs 17, going on 18 years in a row with the fan support of the god damn Buffalo Bills. Go to any city in the country and you’ll find a Bills Backers club, full of drunks just hoping for a good team again. Without the Bills you have no NFL
The Bills won’t do a thing until they get permission first from their Daddy……….Bill Belichick. The only Bill that wins in Buffalo.
No one buys that. The NFL’s mission is to force the public to give them free stadiums. They were made at Kroenke for building his own but that anger was offset by their desire to be in the LA market.
Also, to hell with the Chargers. No one wants them here in LA.
As a visiting fan that’s been to several games there I can honestly say Orchard Park/The Ralph/New Era is a great game day experience. The tailgating atmosphere is second to none, there isn’t a bad seat in the house and the place is rocking even when their team goes down by 14. Of course the league concern$ it$elf with other thing$ but as a fan if you have the chance to take in a game there better do it while you still can.