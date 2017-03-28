NFL tables proposed shrinkage of overtime

The Competition Committee recommended to ownership a reduction of preseason and regular-season overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes. The ownership has not yet embraced the recommendation.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the proposal was tabled during Tuesday’s meetings in Arizona. The source added that nine teams were opposed to the change.
By rule, 24 votes are needed to implement a rule change. Which means that nine “no” votes can block and proposed change.
It’s unclear when the matter will be revisited. Or whether another possibility (cough . . . two-point conversion shootout . . . cough) will emerge in its place.
After further review, overtime stands?
I am disappointed by the lack of a George Costanza picture to accompany this article.
They were in the pool.
Just give both defenses and offenses
a chance to touch the field in OT; problem solved.
49ers 2017
Sole Owners of the 4th Largest TV market.
Winning With class
Shrinkage?
“I was in the pool!” – G. Costanza
Sorry.