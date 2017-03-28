 Skip to content

NFL tables proposed shrinkage of overtime

Posted by Mike Florio on March 28, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT
The Competition Committee recommended to ownership a reduction of preseason and regular-season overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes. The ownership has not yet embraced the recommendation.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the proposal was tabled during Tuesday’s meetings in Arizona. The source added that nine teams were opposed to the change.

By rule, 24 votes are needed to implement a rule change. Which means that nine “no” votes can block and proposed change.

It’s unclear when the matter will be revisited. Or whether another possibility (cough . . . two-point conversion shootout . . . cough) will emerge in its place.

5 Responses to "NFL tables proposed shrinkage of overtime"
