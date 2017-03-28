Oakland councilman wants Raiders out now

The Raiders are headed to Las Vegas after Monday’s 31-1 vote by NFL owners to approve their relocation for the 2020 season.
That leaves three seasons for the Raiders to play elsewhere and team owner Mark Davis suggested after the vote that the Raiders could stay at the Oakland Coliseum for all of that time. The team has options on their lease for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but Oakland Councilman Larry Reid hopes to take those options away.
Reid said Monday that he’s started talking to attorneys for the city to see if there’s a way to ship the Raiders out of town ahead of schedule.
“I don’t want them here,” Reid said, via the East Bay Times. “They can go down to Santa Clara and play.”
Davis said Monday that the team would issue refunds to any fans who have put down deposits on 2017 season tickets. If Reid has his way, they’ll be issuing them to everyone.
I would like to invite all Raiders fans to become Dolphins fans since our owner was the only one that wanted you to keep your team, think about it.
I’ll give Ross a lot of credit, when the public money fell through he put his own money into renovating the stadium. Which is in keeping with Joe Robie who used his OWN money to build the stadium in the first place.
I hope this happens. Then the Raiders can look for another place and some team (like San Francisco) can charge exorbitant rates for them to lease the stadium for three years. I hope this move sinks the Raiders financially. Would serve some of these millionaires and billionaires right for holding cities and fans hostage for a new stadium.
Hey Councilmen…maybe you should’ve gotten your act together a while ago to make sure this didn’t happen. You played chicken and lost. Don’t try to spin this one.
Although I think owners should be at least partially footing some of the bill on new stadiums. The City of Oakland has failed their community in coming up with a viable plane to replace the poop-hole Coliseum. The Raiders, A’s and their fans deserve a better experience. Maybe the A’s will get a true baseball only stadium now that the Raiders are moving to Vegas.
If I’m a city councilman, rather than throw a hissy I’d be pursuing a way to get some money out of the team while they’re still here. Do something productive for the people I represent.
It is really trolling Oakland to play there for 3 more years.
And THAT is EXACTLY why the citizens of the city and county of Oakland lost the team the love.
Come on people! Stop complaining and start voting! That’s the second name made public of who you need to vote out of office.
He might want to check with the people who tripled the rental for those years…I think they were expecting to get that money first…
…or just stop being a petulant child about it.
I agree with the Councilman. Ship them to Vegas now, let them play at UNLV’s football field. It is small and way out of date but the Chargers are going to play in a small non-football stadium for the next two years. You don’t see them staying in San Diego until the new LA stadium is done.
Give them the boot now.
“Get off my lawn kid”
I LOVE this. Good for Oakland!
Idiocy. So after 15 years of irrelevancy in Oakland, now that the team is knocking on the door of a championship, they should ship the team out?
How about you let the local fans decide if they want to enjoy Carr,Mack and co while they can, attend a couple MNF, SNF and playoff games?
You’d have to be a dunce to attend games as an Oakland native. Only the poorly educated would give Mark “Cuts his hair with a bowl” Davis another cent or time if you supported the Oakland Raiders for years. Thank God I’m a Redskins fan.
I think this has been said previously however………….. The Raiders were 31st in attendance in the NFL in 2016.
So apparently the fans, the city, the mayor, city council etc etc didn’t want them there last year either. I mean stop crying over spilled milk. The NFL is a business and the city of Oakland failed. I mean there is only one team below them (Chargers)….Enough said.
What an awkward situation if your a fan
And . . Oakland politicians show their true colors for everyone to see – right here. This is how they felt the entire time. They didn’t want to fund a thing except to lie to the public about wanting the raiders to stay to save face.
Settle down Reid. The Raiders have valid legal rights to play in Oakland the next two seasons unless your city wants to buy them out of their binding lease which we know won’t happen because the city of Oakland put all their money on the A’s.
I feel terrible for the die hard fans in Oakland, this is a gut punch. But you and Libby had ample time to put a viable.deal together and you didnt. Davis has every right to make his franchise as financially successful as possible. You lose. Stop your whining. You must have a fall election on the calendar.
I think the real question would be for legal counsel to determine are the Raiders the Oakland Raiders, or are they the Las Vegas Raiders. The lease has to be written with the Oakland Raiders as a tenant, but the gray area will be are the Oakland Raiders now the Las Vegas Raiders
I think the Oakland Raiders A. D. Football will dba the Las Vegas Raiders even when they are in Las Vegas. I also think the California Franchise Tax board will state all this occurred while doing business in the State of Ca, and because of that fact they will seek future earnings for years and years to come from Mr. Mark Davis.
Larry Reid: Do you know what a ‘lease contract’ is?
A binding agreement. The Raiders ARE staying at least two more years.
Do you know what an upcoming election is?
A period of voting when your comments will backfire and you will be sent back to running your 7-11 and removed from your little power trip.
Have a nice life Mr. Council member or whoever you are.
Poor snowflake.
vikesfan320 says:
Mark Davis would have to sell the team to come up with the funds for a new stadium. Socialists don’t want to hear that but it’s true.
Reid needs to shut the hell up. He had his chance to work something out. Now he wants to screw us Raider fans that have already purchased season tickets, just when the team is beginning to win? The city has an agreement with the team on a lease. The same agreement that they raised the price on that, in part, lead to Mark turning his back on Oakland. For just once, can a politician like Reid just shut up and stay out of the mess they helped create. Its over. Let us have what’s left, you jerk!
Just because the move is approved, that doesn’t mean it has to happen, right?
I mean, couldn’t the Oakland people do something to win over Davis during the next 3 years?
But…if they stay for those years…bet the fans boycott the games.
I don’t blame the Councilman. I’d do the same thing if I was in his shoes. Force the issue and move on.
It’s not hypocritical of Oakland’s mayor or city council to say they wanted the Raiders to stay and yet decline to fork over hundreds of millions of taxpayer money to a man worth $500,000,000 himself and who could certainly have secured the loans to privately finance a new stadium himself.
There is a simple reason most sports team owners don’t want to go that route, however. With public funding, they maximize their own profits and let the citizens and municipalities shoulder the risk. The team owners, in general, do not care about the local citizenry at all except as a source of funds. Teams are private businesses and not municipal assets. It’s time everyone realizes that and stops giving huge handouts to the wealthy.
He couldn’t be part of the solution so he decides to exacerbate the problem, alrighty then.
The legal name for the Raiders is just that, The Raiders. It’s not “The Oakland Raiders.”
Al Davis changed all that when they moved to LA.
Actually, this guy’s statement might be exactly what the fans think. They have been abandoned (maybe by the politicians more than the team) and are feeling the pain, so why should they invest more $$$ in the Raiders. Let them go and everyone can start the healing process