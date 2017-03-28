Owners approve 8 new rules, 4 new bylaws, 1 new resolution

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 28, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

The below playing rules, bylaws and resolution proposals were adopted by NFL clubs today at the annual meeting:

Approved 2017 Playing Rules Proposals

— Prohibits the “leaper” block attempt on field goal and extra point plays.

— Makes permanent the rule that disqualifies a player who is penalized twice in one game for certain types of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.

— Keeps in place the change of the spot of a touchback after a kickoff to the 25-yard line for the 2017 season.

— Gives a receiver running a pass route defenseless player protection.

— Makes crackback blocks prohibited by a backfield player who is in motion, even if he is not more than two yards outside the tackle when the ball is snapped.

— Replaces the sideline replay monitor with a hand-held device and authorizes designated members of the Officiating department to make the final decision on replay reviews.

— Makes it Unsportsmanlike Conduct to commit multiple fouls during the same down designed to manipulate the game clock.

— Makes actions to conserve time illegal after the two-minute warning of either half.

Approved 2017 Bylaw Proposals

— Liberalizes rules for timing, testing, and administering physical examinations to draft-eligible players at a club’s facility for one year only.

— Changes the procedures for returning a player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness to the Active List to be similar to those for returning a player that was Designated for Return.

— The League office will transmit a Personnel Notice to clubs on Sundays during training camp and preseason.

Approved 2017 Resolution Proposal

— Permits a contract or non-contract non-football employee to interview with and be hired by another club during the playing season, provided the employer club has consented.