Owners approve 8 new rules, 4 new bylaws, 1 new resolution

The below playing rules, bylaws and resolution proposals were adopted by NFL clubs today at the annual meeting:
Approved 2017 Playing Rules Proposals
— Prohibits the “leaper” block attempt on field goal and extra point plays.
— Makes permanent the rule that disqualifies a player who is penalized twice in one game for certain types of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.
— Keeps in place the change of the spot of a touchback after a kickoff to the 25-yard line for the 2017 season.
— Gives a receiver running a pass route defenseless player protection.
— Makes crackback blocks prohibited by a backfield player who is in motion, even if he is not more than two yards outside the tackle when the ball is snapped.
— Replaces the sideline replay monitor with a hand-held device and authorizes designated members of the Officiating department to make the final decision on replay reviews.
— Makes it Unsportsmanlike Conduct to commit multiple fouls during the same down designed to manipulate the game clock.
— Makes actions to conserve time illegal after the two-minute warning of either half.
Approved 2017 Bylaw Proposals
— Liberalizes rules for timing, testing, and administering physical examinations to draft-eligible players at a club’s facility for one year only.
— Changes the procedures for returning a player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness to the Active List to be similar to those for returning a player that was Designated for Return.
— The League office will transmit a Personnel Notice to clubs on Sundays during training camp and preseason.
Approved 2017 Resolution Proposal
— Permits a contract or non-contract non-football employee to interview with and be hired by another club during the playing season, provided the employer club has consented.
Prohibits the leaper block rule……only impacts the Patriots who were the only ones capable of doing it. SMH……
More rules for the Patriots to cheat on.