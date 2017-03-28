 Skip to content

Report: Jason Witten agrees to four-year extension with Cowboys

Posted by Josh Alper on March 28, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT
In February, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said he wasn’t sure how much longer he wanted to continue playing and that he thought the best approach was to “just go into it and look at it one year at a time.”

Witten’s view appears to have changed pretty dramatically over the last few weeks. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Witten has agreed to a four-year extension with the Cowboys that will keep him under contract through the 2021 season.

The desire for the Cowboys to have Witten on hand beyond 2017 comes as little surprise given how much he’s meant to the team’s offense. The length of the deal for a player who turns 35 in May does more to raise the eyebrows, although the details of the pact will be enlightening as to its impact on the team’s overall salary cap picture.

In the short term, it will likely lower Witten’s 2017 cap hit from the current $12.262 million, giving them a bit more to spend elsewhere as they build for the coming season.

10 Responses to “Report: Jason Witten agrees to four-year extension with Cowboys”
  1. jonwill57 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:32 AM

    Another Romo type contract. Cap hit for years to come.

  2. RandyinRoxbury says: Mar 28, 2017 11:32 AM

    Great TE, however overrated team going 9-7 at best in 2017.

  3. joshr99164 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:32 AM

    Witten is definitely on the back end of his career, but with so many veterans leaving Dallas, I’m glad he’s sticking around to mentor some of the young talent.

  4. hanspard says: Mar 28, 2017 11:34 AM

    How many years can Dallas kick the can down the road with their salary cap structure and it not come back to bite them?

  5. cobrala2 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:38 AM

    4 more years on Team Dak

  6. ejm845 says: Mar 28, 2017 11:48 AM

    How stupid why would u do that for a 35yr old that’s ready for the booth hahaha

  7. eazeback says: Mar 28, 2017 11:50 AM

    r u flipn serious?! what a waste…smh

    they never cease to amaze me w/ these dumb decisions….

  8. chrisdmv says: Mar 28, 2017 11:58 AM

    I wish reporters will have full details of reports before they published their article. Basically Jason agree to take a paycut with a team friendly term to help the team create more cap space while with Jerry being respectful because of his legacy with the Cowboys. It doesn’t mean he is going to play for 4 years. The deal is front loaded with mostly bonuses and incentives. His salary and cap figures will be more than 50% or even 60% less of that 12M which possibly created close to 7m cap space. The last 2 years are not guaranteed. This basically will allow Jason to retire a Cowboys. I wish Dware would have taken that same option.

  9. QB Film Room says: Mar 28, 2017 12:06 PM

    He will be let go this time next year

  10. eatme2259 says: Mar 28, 2017 12:07 PM

    Not a cowboy fan, in fact just the opposite. But I think Whitten is the best TE in football. In this day and age of FA it’s great to see a talent stay with a team for his career.

