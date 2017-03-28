Report: Kaepernick wants a chance to start, and $9-10 million

Is Colin Kaepernick still unemployed because his asking price is too high?
That’s the suggestion in a report from Dan Graziano of ESPN, who cites multiple sources as saying that Kaepernick won’t settle for just any job.
According to the report, Kaepernick wants to go to a place that will give him a chance to start, and pay him a salary in the range of $9 million to $10 million a year. That would mean he expects a better deal than the ones free agent quarterbacks Josh McCown and Brian Hoyer got this month.
That would also mean some teams that could make sense for Kaepernick as a backup, like the Seahawks and Panthers, wouldn’t be attractive to Kaepernick because he wouldn’t have a chance to start.
Realistically, there aren’t many places where Kaepernick would get a chance to start. So if he’s limiting himself to those places, there are few options available to him.
One person we haven’t heard from is Kaepernick himself. Although he is active on social media, he rarely tweets about football and has not said anything about how much money he wants or what kind of opportunity he’s seeking. If he’s willing to be a backup and play for backup money, saying so publicly might help him get such an offer. If he’s not willing to be a backup and play for backup money, he may remain unemployed for a while.
Is Colin Kaepernick still unemployed because his asking price is too high
Ding, ding, ding…we have a winner.
So do I, but that’s not going to happen either.
Sure man, and I want a hot brunette who is 5’2″ exactly and likes butt play to love me…but it aint always that easy…look at the 32 teams in the league. There are only 4 spots where he could have a shot at being a started…jets, browns, texans, and 49ers….i think kaepernick is closer to the guy that went to the super bowl then the guy we have seen recently but get serious…take a knee then take a job, and prove it bud
Is he kidding? Nine or ten million dollars per year? For what? To cause a disturbance on the field?
I hope he never sets foot on an NFL field again.
Tebow 2.0 – albeit narcissistically kissing his own tattoos and preaching about perceived slights rather than narcissistically posing and preaching how much God loves him.
Welp. Enjoy playing Canadian football.
Tebow II
Well, I’m happy the funniest thing I’ll read today happened this early
Ayyy fuuuny
Here’s the contract. It escalates
$5 million if you start all 16 games(earn a starting role)
$8 million if we go 8-8
$10 million if we make the playoffs
$15 million if we win a playoff game.
tell me if I’m lowballing
He doesn’t want to be signed. He can create more controversy and and have people scream out racism when no one signs him.
He is still unemployed because of the kneeing during the national anthem, pure and simple……you reap what you sow, so come sunday afternoons, he is where he belongs….on the sidelines watching football, like all of us……