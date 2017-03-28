 Skip to content

Report: Kaepernick wants a chance to start, and $9-10 million

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 28, 2017, 5:22 AM EDT
Is Colin Kaepernick still unemployed because his asking price is too high?

That’s the suggestion in a report from Dan Graziano of ESPN, who cites multiple sources as saying that Kaepernick won’t settle for just any job.

According to the report, Kaepernick wants to go to a place that will give him a chance to start, and pay him a salary in the range of $9 million to $10 million a year. That would mean he expects a better deal than the ones free agent quarterbacks Josh McCown and Brian Hoyer got this month.

That would also mean some teams that could make sense for Kaepernick as a backup, like the Seahawks and Panthers, wouldn’t be attractive to Kaepernick because he wouldn’t have a chance to start.

Realistically, there aren’t many places where Kaepernick would get a chance to start. So if he’s limiting himself to those places, there are few options available to him.

One person we haven’t heard from is Kaepernick himself. Although he is active on social media, he rarely tweets about football and has not said anything about how much money he wants or what kind of opportunity he’s seeking. If he’s willing to be a backup and play for backup money, saying so publicly might help him get such an offer. If he’s not willing to be a backup and play for backup money, he may remain unemployed for a while.

  1. jimnaizeeum says: Mar 28, 2017 5:29 AM

    Is Colin Kaepernick still unemployed because his asking price is too high

    Ding, ding, ding…we have a winner.

  2. MichaelEdits says: Mar 28, 2017 5:39 AM

    So do I, but that’s not going to happen either.

  3. randersizl says: Mar 28, 2017 5:39 AM

    Sure man, and I want a hot brunette who is 5’2″ exactly and likes butt play to love me…but it aint always that easy…look at the 32 teams in the league. There are only 4 spots where he could have a shot at being a started…jets, browns, texans, and 49ers….i think kaepernick is closer to the guy that went to the super bowl then the guy we have seen recently but get serious…take a knee then take a job, and prove it bud

  4. nyneal says: Mar 28, 2017 5:41 AM

    Is he kidding? Nine or ten million dollars per year? For what? To cause a disturbance on the field?

    I hope he never sets foot on an NFL field again.

  5. streetyson says: Mar 28, 2017 5:46 AM

    Tebow 2.0 – albeit narcissistically kissing his own tattoos and preaching about perceived slights rather than narcissistically posing and preaching how much God loves him.

  6. johnniemayes says: Mar 28, 2017 5:49 AM

    Welp. Enjoy playing Canadian football.

  7. gsomatt says: Mar 28, 2017 5:49 AM

    Tebow II

  8. timmyp716 says: Mar 28, 2017 5:49 AM

    Well, I’m happy the funniest thing I’ll read today happened this early

  9. Rolo Tomassi says: Mar 28, 2017 5:59 AM

    Ayyy fuuuny

  10. namingrights says: Mar 28, 2017 6:00 AM

    Here’s the contract. It escalates
    $5 million if you start all 16 games(earn a starting role)
    $8 million if we go 8-8
    $10 million if we make the playoffs
    $15 million if we win a playoff game.

    tell me if I’m lowballing

  11. royalitalianarmy says: Mar 28, 2017 6:01 AM

    He doesn’t want to be signed. He can create more controversy and and have people scream out racism when no one signs him.

  12. rocknrollman59 says: Mar 28, 2017 6:02 AM

    He is still unemployed because of the kneeing during the national anthem, pure and simple……you reap what you sow, so come sunday afternoons, he is where he belongs….on the sidelines watching football, like all of us……

