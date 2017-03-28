Report: Tony Romo “distancing himself” from Cowboys teammates

Posted by Josh Alper on March 28, 2017, 12:49 PM EDT

Tony Romo gave an emotional statement to the media when he returned to the active roster last season and said that he realized it was Dak Prescott’s time in Dallas.

He reportedly has some other feelings about the way things have gone down in Big D. Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Romo has “distanced himself” from teammates and coaches who he feels were pro-Prescott and has taken the team’s turn away from him as the quarterback of the present and future “very personally.” Per Slater, Romo feels “his team was taken from him.”

It’s understandable that Romo wouldn’t feel as rosy about the change in quarterbacks in Dallas as he suggested last season, especially if he feels he can still play well and should have had a chance to compete to get the job back this offseason. The notion that the Cowboys are “his team” is a tougher one to wrap your head around as Romo’s been around the NFL long enough to know that the team belongs to the guys writing the checks and that their decisions aren’t always going to be in line with the wishes of the guys in the uniforms.

That said, the report provides more reason to think that it would be better for everyone involved in Dallas to finally complete the drawn out breakup with Romo. Outside of Prescott suffering a catastrophic injury in the offseason, there’s no upside to the Cowboys waiting to let Romo pursue other opportunities outside of Dallas because they’ve made it clear they’ve moved on at quarterback.