Report: Tony Romo “distancing himself” from Cowboys teammates

Tony Romo gave an emotional statement to the media when he returned to the active roster last season and said that he realized it was Dak Prescott’s time in Dallas.
He reportedly has some other feelings about the way things have gone down in Big D. Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Romo has “distanced himself” from teammates and coaches who he feels were pro-Prescott and has taken the team’s turn away from him as the quarterback of the present and future “very personally.” Per Slater, Romo feels “his team was taken from him.”
It’s understandable that Romo wouldn’t feel as rosy about the change in quarterbacks in Dallas as he suggested last season, especially if he feels he can still play well and should have had a chance to compete to get the job back this offseason. The notion that the Cowboys are “his team” is a tougher one to wrap your head around as Romo’s been around the NFL long enough to know that the team belongs to the guys writing the checks and that their decisions aren’t always going to be in line with the wishes of the guys in the uniforms.
That said, the report provides more reason to think that it would be better for everyone involved in Dallas to finally complete the drawn out breakup with Romo. Outside of Prescott suffering a catastrophic injury in the offseason, there’s no upside to the Cowboys waiting to let Romo pursue other opportunities outside of Dallas because they’ve made it clear they’ve moved on at quarterback.
What sane person continues hanging out with ex co-workers after they head to a new job? Dak Prescott is such a fraud and the Dallas team deserves this upcoming last place season when reality hits.
This soap opera needs to end. Personally, I think he should take one of the TV gigs he supposedly has in tow. I worry about his being injury prone.
Or, Dallas needs to trade Prescott and get what they can for him, draft a new one, and take their chances with Romo this year. I=That’s a dicey proposition in my opinion.
This from an Eagles fan that otherwise respects Romo’s (but thinks he needs to look beyond that).
Great team player you are, Tony. Dallas pays you over 100 million dollars for 2 playoff wins and now you’re pouting because they’re trying to do what’s best for the organization?
There is no upside???? There is no downside in them keeping him on the roster for the season. He’s been paid $20M+ the last two years to not play due to injury, he’s well compensated. The Cowboys don’t save much if they release him ($5M) and will pay much more backfill his position.
That said, I believe he would easily win the QB position if he was given a chance this off season. The coaching staff is being dumb if they don’t give him the chance.
Cry me a river! If you weren’t such a freaking China doll with injuries you’d still be playing.
You should have drank more milk growing up, apparently it is good for bone health, to which you have none recently.
So much for Jerrah’s “Do right rule”
The Cowboys should release Romo now so he can sign with another team and then get injured after six games.
jdzboyz says:
Mar 28, 2017 12:59 PM
Great team player you are, Tony. Dallas pays you over 100 million dollars for 2 playoff wins and now you’re pouting because they’re trying to do what’s best for the organization?
2 2
Report comment
————————————————————–
This article puts a very negative spin on him distancing himself from teammates, but you could just as easily argue that he’s doing the right thing and letting Dak lead the team on his own.
JUST END IT ALREADY
Bet he wasn’t thinking this when he was given the same opportunity when Bledsoe got hurt and the Cowboys moved on with him as QB!
There is no upside???? There is no downside in them keeping him on the roster for the season. He’s been paid $20M+ the last two years to not play due to injury, he’s well compensated. The Cowboys don’t save much if they release him ($5M) and will pay much more backfill his position.
That said, I believe he would easily win the QB position if he was given a chance this off season. The coaching staff is being dumb if they don’t give him the chance.
————————————–
They save 14 million if they release as a June 1st cut not 5 million
That could just be a generation gap.